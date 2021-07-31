Hero Boy, 7, Who Saved Sister from Brutal Dog Attack 'Proud' of Scars

Instagram

Bridger Walker, who was praised for his brave actions by Marvel stars last year, thinks he could have done more to 'shield' his younger sibling, according to their father.

A 7-year-old boy who saved his little sister during a vicious dog attack remains humble a year after being hailed a hero by Marvel actors, although he did admit to being "proud" of his facial scars, according to his father.

"My wife and I asked him, 'Do you want it to go away?' And he said, 'I don't want it to go all the way away,'" Robert Walker said of his son Bridger to People on Saturday. "Bridger views his scar as something to be proud of, but he also doesn't see it as being representative of his brave act. He just perceives it as, 'I was a brother and that's what brothers do.' It's a reminder that his sister didn't get hurt, and that she is okay."

He went on to say Bridger is even bothered by the "hero" moniker at times, because the boy feels he could have "done more to shield" his younger sibling.

Last July, Bridger's aunt, Nikki Walker, shared the story of her nephew jumping in front of a German Shepherd to save his sister from the brutal attack on Instagram. After receiving 90 stitches in his face, Bridger would go on to say, "If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me." The news of his bravery quickly went viral, with thousands of strangers sharing their love and support.

"It was absolutely miraculous," Robert said of the reaction. "For people to reach out from around the world, to a stranger that they've never met because they're concerned about the wellbeing of a 6-year-old boy in the middle of Wyoming... there's something special there."

Among those who sent uplifting messages and special gifts to Bridger were Marvel superhero actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson and more.

"Chris Evans, his video was amazing and he sent the shield. Bridger couldn't have been more delighted," Robert explained. "When he talked to Tom Holland, he was probably the most starstruck because that was a live call so that one certainly left an impression... His emotional recovery was really a worldwide effort and that was so special to us."