Watch Hero Yorkie Save Young Girl from Coyote Attack

A tiny Yorkshire terrier proved to be one of the big dogs as she fended off a wild coyote from attacking her 10-year-old owner.

Incredible home surveillance video captured Lily Kwan walking her 6-year-old rescue dog, Macy, down a neighborhood street in Toronto on Tuesday when a coyote began to chase the pair.

"And I thought, oh my gosh, what is going to happen, because the other day I saw Facebook postings of the same coyote chasing kids, biting one kid and I thought, 'Am I next, what is going to happen to me?;" Lily told CTV News.

According to Lily, Macy was so fixated on keeping the coyote away from her human that she wouldn't follow Lily, prompting Lily to drop the leash.

"I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help; no one heard me," Lily explained. "I just saw this coyote trying to attack my dog. I tried to ring people's door bells and knock on people's doors; this one neighbor actually let me in."

In one horrifying moment, the coyote grasped Macy in its jaws and violently shook the little dog before letting go and eventually running off. Macy was taken to a vet and underwent surgery for eight large puncture wounds. She is expected to make a full recovery.

"My dog would do anything for our family so I'm actually not surprised that she did that," Lily's mother, Dorothy Kwan, told the outlet, before commenting on the aggressiveness of the coyote.

"I would never guess that a coyote would come out during the day and especially with someone screaming and yelling. It still was not fazed, it just kept coming after her and our dog, despite all the yelling."