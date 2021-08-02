Detroit Police 'Reviewing' Viral Video of Officer Knocking Man Out With Sucker Punch

Twitter

No arrests were made.

Internal Affairs are "reviewing" a viral video which appears to show a Detroit police officer knocking a man out cold with a sucker punch.

The clip, posted on Reddit on Sunday, shows a group of officers approaching a man in the middle of a street in Greektown, before one suddenly smashes the victim in the face with a brutal right hand.

The video does not show what led to the altercation; it shows four officers approach the man, who is standing at a crosswalk. One officer points to the distance and appears to be telling him to move away. But before the man even has a chance to respond, the second officer sends his head crashing into the pavement, laying him out flat.

"Y'all ain't gotta do that dog!" one witness can be heard protesting.

They pull the man into a sitting position on the street as he comes to, but then just walk away and leave him lying there, leaving bystanders to come in and help him to his feet.

According to Fox2Detroit, no arrests were made at the scene.

"The Detroit Police Department was made aware, via social media, of an allegation of excessive force in Greektown," Detroit PD said in a statement. "Internal Affairs is reviewing the circumstances surrounding this allegation," read a statement from police Monday morning.

"DPD is committed to remaining transparent throughout this process and will provide updates to the community and our media partners as soon as practicable."

The incident comes just two months after another punch up between police and citizens in Greektown was widely circulated on social media: