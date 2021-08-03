Jenna Dewan Says Channing Tatum 'Wasn't Available' After Daughter's Birth: 'I Was Without a Partner'

Getty

"I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

Jenna Dewan is recalling the difficulties she experienced following the birth of her daughter Everly.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Dear Media's podcast, "Dear Gabby," the actress shared that her then-husband Channing Tatum "wasn't available" after they welcomed their daughter, now 8.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," said Dewan, 40. "So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."

The "Step Up" star said she went "right back to work" and brought Everly with her. However, Dewan said that having her then-baby daughter on set was "really hard" due to "long hours."

"I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult," Dewan recalled, adding that she experienced "a lot of postpartum anxiety."

"It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day," she explained. "I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Supergirl" actress went on to open up about raising her second child, son Callum, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, during the coronavirus pandemic. Dewan recalled feeling "so grounded" throughout the experience.

"Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different," she shared.

Dewan and Tatum, 41, married in 2009. Four years later, the former couple welcomed Everly. In April 2018, the pair announced they were separating after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Dewan has been in a relationship with Kazee since October 2018. In February 2020, Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement. One month later, the couple welcomed Callum, now 16 months.