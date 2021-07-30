Zoe Kravitz Teases Dad Lenny About Magic Mike 3 Over Ab-tastic Pic -- Channing Tatum Weighs In

Getty

"You auditioning for MM3?" Zoë asks her father after he posts a thirst-trap pic of himself working on his deck with rock-hard abs.

It's been six years since "Magic Mike XXL" brought sexy to the silver screen, but clearly its legacy lives on in the minds and memories of its fans, which might just include Zoë Kravitz.

The actress and daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz referenced the male stripper film while teasing her father after he shared a rather impressive ab-tastic pic of himself to his Instagram page.

In the shot, Lenny is hard at work with his shirt open. "Building a deck," he captioned the image, but it was something else rock solid that stood out to his daughter, who couldn't resist poking a little fun.

"You auditioning for MM3?" Zoë asked her dad, pointedly tagging Channing Tatum in her comment.

"I've been ready," Lenny replied, but he wasn't the only one who picked up on Zoë's comment. Clearly the tag worked, as Channing chimed in with his own reaction.

"Oh s---!! Doing the lords work I see!!" he wrote. "Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe." There is no word of a third film in the series happening, but if this was Lenny's audition, we can see why Channing is on board.

Lenny kept his chill vibe in tact with his response, replying to Channing's comment with the simple message, "Peace my man."

Some of Lenny's celebrity friends found themselves enjoying his workday outfit as well, with Naomi Campbell commenting, "Lord have mercy brother . 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️" Kim Fields shared only a fist emoji because sometimes there are no words.

Lenny's fans were loving the thirst-trap pic, too, with follower Bethesda1414 perhaps having the best comment with, "I don't care what your fixing mine just broke😂❤️"

Both "Magic Mike" films were commercial successes, grossing over $100 million each at the domestic box office alone, and well-received by critics. Channing has previously talked down any interest in a third film in the franchise, so he's either joking here (likely), or Lenny's abs have him reconsidering (keep hope alive!).

If they get Lenny on board -- and we all saw him saying he's not only down to do it, he's "been ready" -- he could also contribute to the film's rocking soundtrack, which is about as good a two-for-one deal as you could want.