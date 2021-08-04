Big Sean Says He Grew 2 Inches Taller After One Year of Chiropractor Visits

Getty

"Straight spine thas how."

Big Sean is claiming he got bigger over the past year.

The rapper took to his Instagram on Monday to share a video in which he boasts about being two inches taller after visiting a chiropractor.

"How da f--- I grow 2 inches?" the "Blessings" singer captioned a clip of him standing next to a friend, who said he was 5'10". "Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that's how. Straight spine that's how."

"N----- try to hate on me like I'm five-six," he added. "No, for real, I probably grew like a couple of inches."

Fans, however, questioned Big Sean's height announcement and even threw shade after the account 2cool2bl0g reposted his Instagram video.

"It's your hair and your sneakers dog. Calm down lil fella," commented one follower, as another posted, "Slightly Bigger Sean."

Back in 2015, Big Sean dished on his stature while discussing the origin of his stage name.

"People think it's for all the wrong reasons," he told ET. "Growing up in Detroit, I had a mentor, his name was Sean. In the neighborhood, he was somebody who kept the kids on a positive note."

"He was like, 6'8" and I was like 11, 12 years old so I was like 4'8". Just to be funny, I said, 'You guys gotta call me Big Sean and him Little Sean.'"