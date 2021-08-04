Erika Jayne Snaps at Garcelle Beauvais, Breaks Down Over Tom Girardi Reveal on RHOBH

Bravo

"I feel like you're betraying my friendship right now," said Erika -- after Garcelle said something about Tom she did not want repeated.

Erika Jayne ended Wednesday's new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in tears and, of course, her divorce from Tom Girardi was at the center of the action. This time, however, she wasn't only frustrated with her ex -- but with costar Garcelle Beauvais as well, for repeating something about him she didn't want shared with the entire cast.

Yes, Garcelle finally joined the rest of the women in La Quinta for a weekend getaway, showing up after Erika had already made some pretty shocking claims about Tom -- including cheating allegations and comments about his mental health -- before her arrival. With the affair claims and Erika revealing she only just "learned how to go into a bank," Beauvais had some questions.

While most of the ladies went shopping, Garcelle, Erika and Crystal Kung Minkoff went for a hike together, where Garcelle put her cohosting skills from "The Real" to work by grilling Erika about the split.

"Do you wake up in the morning thinking, 'What am I facing today?'" she asked first. "Yeah, and it's a new story every day. There's a hearing today in Chicago, I don't know what about. I'll find out," Erika replied.

Next question: "So his business was his business and yours was yours. Did you get an allowance? How did it work?" Erika simply stated that, "No, I didn't get an allowance," before the Qs continued.

"Did you share everything, like in terms of both on the house, finances?" Beauvais then wondered. Erika said "all of that" was kept far from her and controlled by Tom. In a confessional, she admitted that most of her life was simply put on credit cards -- before adding that she would sometimes get cash from her ex whenever she asked.

"It's not my business, it's not my law firm, I'm not a lawyer," she added.

"Any of the lawsuits, did you have aheads up? Is that why you got divorced?" Beauvais then asked.

A lawsuit was filed against the former couple accusing Tom of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money" owed to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia. Tom and Erika have also been accused of faking the divorce to help conceal their involvement with the embezzlement case, something she denies.

"No, I did not. This was a long time coming, a long battle with someone whose personality has completely changed," Erika replied. "Three years ago, he had a terrible, terrible head injury and there was a significant shift in his personality, decision making and who he is. There was severe decline."

Erika said that the conversations they used to have together "were no longer," as he started to repeat himself endlessly and would "rage" if she pointed that out to him. "Like I was a whipping boy," she said, "the anger, frustration, I took it all. I think he denied it to himself, this isn't happening. I'm so f---ed up mentally."

Garcelle then wanted to know whether Erika thought the things Tom was being accused of were "because mentally, things were in decline." Erika said she did believe that, and didn't think he was intentionally trying to do anything wrong. "Part of true brain trauma is making decisions how you wouldn't normally make," she continued, stressing that it's been so hard to see him resist getting help.

"The calls I was getting from his lawyers at his firm, one of his lawyers calling on the phone to me, 'We have to do something,'" Erika claimed. "What is it we can do? Such a bizarre ending to a career, you know?"

Erika said she hasn't spoken to Tom.

"I had to ask his attorney to call his attorney and ask, 'Please stop calling Erika,'" she said. "It's just horrible, 'I love you, miss you, come home, are you sure?' I'm like, stop, you have to stop honey, you need help and I can't give it."

Once they returned to the house, Garcelle brought up Erika's claims about Tom calling her again, saying it was just "the saddest thing." There was nobody else around when she said it the first time -- but then Garcelle mentioned it again when the other ladies joined them.

"Erika shared, if you don't mind me saying, that Tom calls her," said Beauvais -- and Erika snapped.

"I do mind you saying that, because I feel like you're betraying my friendship right now," she said, "But please, have your moment. Go ahead. Go ahead, babe."

"I don't want to do it like that," said Garcelle, who was shocked. Erika, meanwhile, was still seething.

"So let me tell the f---ing story. Tom calls me all the time. I won't take his call. And you got it out of me once and now you want to do it again. Don't f---ing sugar coat it," she shot at Garcelle, who swore it wasn't her "intention" to stir the pot.

In tears, Erika said she was "sharing a private moment, something that I haven't said" when she opened up about Tom's alleged calls the first time. "Sometimes not everything is up for discussion," she added, "I've been very open and very honest, so I think that was dirty."

"You didn't have to do it twice, Garcelle. You did it once, you didn't have to do it again," she said, getting more and more emotional as she spoke. "You did it twice. You already got it once, you didn't have to do it in front of them. Once was enough."

Erika then got up, walking off sobbing as she said, "There's only so much I can take right now, guys. I just wanna go to the bathroom for a bit."

After Erika left the room, Crystal explained there was a miscommunication afoot. Apparently, after Erika told her and Garcelle about Tom's alleged calls, Erika said she didn't want to talk about it further -- but Beauvais wasn't within earshot when that happened. She simply didn't hear Erika's wish to keep it on DL.

"You did not hear, I know that," said Crystal, as Garcelle reiterated that she would "never want to hurt" Erika and "never got told not to" talk about it further. The episode ended with Erika sobbing behind a closed bathroom door, her mic picking her up as she said, "I tried the be open and honest."