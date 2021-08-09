Bekah Martinez Says It's 'Not Weird' for Coco Austin to Breastfeed 5-Year-Old Daughter

Instagram

Coco has the "Bachelor" alum in her corner.

Coco Austin just got some backup from Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez, after Coco recently made headlines by continuing to breastfeed her daughter Chanel at the age of 5.

While Martinez herself recently stopped breastfeeding her 2-year-old daughter Ruth, she called out "our disgustingly judgmental society" for criticizing Austin during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday.

"It's not weird and I think it's awesome she's comfortable enough to share her journey in our disgustingly judgmental society that has totally backwards views of when it's appropriate to wean," she wrote when one fan asked about Coco's reveal.

As she kept answering more questions about breastfeeding timed with World Breastfeeding Week, she told one follower "You gotta do what's best for YOU" when it comes to weaning. "If I had let Ruth choose, she probably would've kept going for years, but it was wearing me down physically and emotionally," she added.

When asked whether it was "hard" on Bekah when she began weaning, she said it wasn't. "I was so done honestly," she said.

"I had been getting her irritated with her nursing for months when I finally decided to wean," added Bekah. "But I look back on our journey with a lot of pride and happiness."

Speaking with Us Weekly, Austin said that her daughter with Ice-T does eat "steak and hamburgers" but she also "still likes my boobs" and "likes a little snack every now and then."

"It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child," Coco explained. "Why take that away from her? If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no."

Ice-T also stuck up for his wife and their parenting decisions.

"News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!" he captioned a photo of his daughter nuzzling her mama's chest.