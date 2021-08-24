Beanie Feldstein Reveals Her Near Wardrobe Malfunction at 2020 Oscars

Getty

Just minutes before presenting at the 2020 Oscars, Beanie Feldstein nearly had the wardrobe malfunction of the lifetime backstage.

The actress, hot off her performances in "Booksmart" and "Lady Bird," had been chosen as one of the presenters at the annual award show, attending in an embroidered black and white Miu Miu dress for the occasion.

While she looked incredible, the actress recalled a mishap that would have catapulted her into viral notoriety.

Speaking with W Magazine she shared, "I was wearing a stunning dress that had a halter clasp at the neck ... the gown had boning and a sort of shelf for the bust, but there was no bra involved. I'm all about representation, and I’m here to represent big, low-hanging Jewish breasts."

"The halter on the dress was struggling. It was hanging on for dear life," the 28-year-old actress continued. "There was a countdown clock backstage, and there was a minute and 20 seconds left before I had to go on in front of an audience of millions."

With a number of films under her belt and even experience with live theater doing "Hello, Dolly" on Broadway, Feldstein still had quite a few nerves at that moment.

"I was nervous and accidentally stepped on the front hem of my dress, and with that step, the clasp gave way. At that point, there was 18 seconds to go," she continued. "Luckily, someone backstage had a safety pin and reclasped me, but I almost flashed the entire world that night!"

As for what she learned from the nearly-mortifying experience: "I'm a busty, low-hanging Jewish girl, and you have to be who you are, which means no more halters."

Feldstein will next be seen starring in Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story," in which she'll play Monica Lewinsky.

The series will do a deep dive into then-President Bill Clinton's affair with Lewinsky, as well as highlight the stories of Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) and how they were "thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape."

According to FX, "the series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions."

The show also stars Clive Owen as the former president and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. The series debuts September 7 on FX.