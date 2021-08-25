James Corden Reveals Tom Cruise's Text Message with Wild Request

CBS/Getty

The "Mission Impossible" star appeared confused by Corden's crying emoji response.

James Corden revealed his buddy Tom Cruise has a thing for landing his helicopter in unexpected spots.

Following the news of the "Mission Impossible" star setting his chopper down in a family's field in Warwickshire, England, Corden regaled his audience on Tuesday's "The Late Late Show" with a hilarious interaction between the old pals, as Cruise had a similar request in store.

"This summer, me and Tom Cruise were texting about meeting up in London," Corden began. "He sent me a text saying, 'Whereabouts are you staying?' And I said, 'I'm staying in St. Johns Wood,' which is pretty central in London. He said, 'Cool, can I land my helicopter there?' And I just presumed he was joking."

The TV host then pulled out his phone to prove the iconic actor was completely serious.

"I sent back -- thinking he was joking -- four crying emojis because who can land a helicopter in a yard? And he's put, 'Does that mean no?'"

When Corden texted back that he had a "hunch" that Cruise wouldn't be able to set down his aircraft in the middle of a city, Cruise replied, "You'd be surprised where I can land."

On Monday, Cruise made headlines after he found himself in a bit of a tricky situation as an airport he was scheduled to land in was temporarily closed. BBC News reported Allison Webb and her family received communication that an "unnamed VIP" needed an alternate spot.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," Webb told the outlet. "[Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow.'"

"He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much."

After taking some photos with the family on their porch, he offered them a ride with his pilot while he attended a meeting. "Then he said if the kids would like, they could go up in the helicopter," said Webb. They, of course, took him up on the offer.

"It turned out to be an incredible day," said Webb as she commented on the surreal experience. "I still can't believe it happened."