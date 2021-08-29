All The Major Celebrity Weddings of 2021

Instagram

"It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life."

2020 was a difficult year and after getting through such a tough time, many couples were ready to celebrate by making things official — celebrities included! Although this year hasn't seen the world completely return to normal just yet, a few famous pairs decided to walk down the aisle anyway, even if their wedding wasn't exactly how they planned.

While celebrity nuptials are usually over-the-top lavish affairs, couples like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez as well as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani opted to host things at home in front of just their closest friends and family. Even if it wasn't the wedding they had originally planned for, they still say it was the wedding of their dreams.

Here are the celeb couples who've tied the knot this year…

In May, Ariana Grande and her realtor beau Dalton Gomez tied the knot in an intimate affair at their Santa Barbara home. The duo, who began dating in January of 2020, got engaged just five months prior to the ceremony. Ariana and Dalton reportedly took extreme precautions to make sure their day wasn't spoiled by the paparazzi or prying fans — and they succeeded. News of the lavish event wasn't revealed until a week after they walked down the aisle.

While the couple haven't spoken out about their wedding, they are reportedly "really enjoying married life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On July 3rd, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot after dating for over five years. The couple said "I do" on Blake's Oklahoma ranch in an affair officiated by "The Voice" host Carson Daly. Guests included only the couple's closest friends and family to keep things intimate and focused on the true meaning of their special day.

"Total honeymoon vibes right now. It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously, but I mean it was beyond what I thought it was going to be," Gwen said on the " Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine " podcast.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley quietly tied the knot with Sofia Pernas in early 2021 after a year of dating. The duo originally met on the set of "The Young and the Restless" back in 2015 but didn't romantically connect until years later. Rumors began swirling that the couple had gotten married after they made their red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with rings on their fingers. While they haven't said much about their big day, Justin did post a sweet note in honor of Sofia's recent birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia. This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day...I love you very much!" Justin wrote .

4. Anna Faris & Michael Barrett

Anna Faris recently revealed that she and Michael Barrett eloped to Washington State to tie the knot. The couple, who began dating in 2017, said "I do" in a courthouse and kept things so secret that some of Anna's family didn't find out until it was in the press.

"He's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great...I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can't say 'fiancé' anymore…It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great," Anna revealed on her podcast, " Anna Faris Is Unqualified ."

5. Jenna Ushkowitz & David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz and her longtime love David Stanley tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at a historic home in Los Angeles in July. While the couple said that they were glad they didn't have to push back the ceremony due to COVID, they kept things intimate in order to keep their friends and family safe.

​​"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated. Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change," Jenna told Brides.com .

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

6. Issa Rae & Louis Diame

Issa Rae surprised fans when she announced her marriage to Louis Diame on her Instagram. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, appear to have tied the knot in the South of France. Issa shared photos from the ceremony, jokingly writing that it was an "impromptu" photoshoot and all of her friends who came to assist were "coincidentally" wearing the same dress.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," Issa wrote along with the stunning photos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

7. Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and his now-wife Riko Shibata got married back in February at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas. The duo reportedly met in early 2020 during a trip to Shiga, Japan and after dating throughout the pandemic, decided to tie the knot in the new year. Nicolas and Riko chose a date to "honor the birthday of the groom's late father" and exchanged both traditional Catholic and Shinto vows.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Nicolas told People following the wedding.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton and her longtime love Jade Jones officially tied the knot in July at the Soho Farmhouse in England. The couple have been together since 1998 and share two children, Beau Lee, 14, and Tate Lee, 10. Emma previously called their relationship "the world’s longest engagement."

"I did it! I finally walked down the aisle and married Mr. Jade Jones. It's been a long time coming...23 years actually, but we had the most perfect day, we didn't take our eyes off each other, it was very romantic," Emma said on her Heart radio show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

9. Jeannie Mai & Jeezy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy made things official in March, on the one year anniversary of their engagement. The duo's plans were spurred on by the passing of Jeezy's mother, although it wasn’t quite the ceremony they envisioned due to COVID. Instead of saying "I do" in Italy or France, the couple tied the knot at their home in front of just their closest friends and family.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," Jeannie told Vogue .

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

10. Elizabeth Lail & Nieku Manshadi

"You" actress Elizabeth Lail tied the knot with her dentist beau Nieku Manshadi in April. The couple met at a mutual friend's party in New York and later got engaged in August of 2020. Their wedding was held at the Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, where they spent their first anniversary together. Only 22 people attended the intimate event due to COVID restrictions, but Elizabeth says it was still an amazing time.

"We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble...We were blessed with a beautiful day so we were able to have the ceremony outside. Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn't help but have every aspect reflect a part of us. It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through," she told Brides.com .