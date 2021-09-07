Zendaya Fought to Keep Her First Kiss Off-Camera During Disney Days

Everett Collection

Zendaya refused to have her first kiss on camera while starring on her breakout Disney Channel show, "Shake It Up".

When the actress was just 14, the "Euphoria" star appeared on the Disney series alongside costar Bella Thorne from 2010-2013 as Rocky Blue. While she did have a love interest on the show, she pushed for any lip-locks between them to happen after she experienced one in real life.

Speaking with British Vogue she recalled, "I remember being on 'Shake It Up' and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera."

Having played the romantic interest to so many internet heartthrobs like Timothee Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Zac Efron and her "Spider-Man" costar/rumored boyfriend Tom Holland, Zendaya also told Vogue that her family and friends keep her grounded when social media gets out of hand.

"Yeah. I've seen those tweets," she told the publication of all the online conversation about her on-screen love lives. As for dating her in the real world, she said her prospective boyfriends have to go through an approvals process. "My dad, my brothers, it’s a whole thing," she said, "Good luck to whoever wants to take that on."

While it appears Holland was brave enough to do just that, the two have remained very private about their relationship. The pair have been caught by paparazzi sharing a kiss in their car and posted a few flirtatious social media comments about the other, but have otherwise kept things quiet.

Speaking with Vogue, the 25-year-old also said she'd be taking her time before settling down.