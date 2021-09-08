Britney Spears Thanks Iggy Azalea For Her Continued Support During Conservatorship Battle

Getty

Britney Spears took to Instagram to thank Iggy Azalea for her ongoing support during the singer's ongoing conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, Spears posted a photo of the pair on-stage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, showing the two mid-embrace following their performance of their "Pretty Girls" collaboration.

The "Toxic" singer captioned the post, "Me and Iggy on stage!!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven't met her new baby but if she's reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!!"

"Pssss although the name of the song is 'Pretty Girls' I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS!!!!" Britney clarified.

Azalea showed her the same gratitude for her gesture on social media and commented, "I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me)."

"Loving you always, you brilliant, too-genius-for-this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being," Iggy continued, "We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible."

The lovefest comes as Britney's father, Jaime Spears, filed to not only step down as her conservator, but end the conservatorship entirely at 13 years. Per TMZ, in Jamie's documents, he said that if she's allowed to hire her own lawyer, then there's really no longer a legal basis to impose the other restrictions that go along with the conservatorship.

When the #FreeBritney movement took social media by storm, Azalea was one of the few big names and former collaborators of Britney's who spoke out about her own negative experience with Jamie.

"During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying," Azalea tweeted after Britney's searing testimony in June.

Azalea continued, "Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage....the way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show."

"Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems," The Australian rapper concluded her statement, "and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all."