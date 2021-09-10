Kim Kardashian 'Not OK' After Son Saint Breaks His Arm in Multiple Places

Instagram

"Who do you think cried more today?"

Kim Kardashian endured one of the scariest moments for any parent, having to stand by and not be able to do anything to protect their child or make the pain go away.

"Who do you think cried more today?" wrote the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum over a picture of her five-year-old son Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his arm wrapped up.

According to the caption shared Thursday night to her Instagram Stories, Saint broke his arm "in a few places" that very day. She did not specify how he came by his injuries.

In a follow-up post, Saint's arm looks more secured in what appears to be a blue cast or wrap. "Poor baby," she captioned this image of Saint holding his bad arm with his other hand.

Kanye West has yet to comment on the injury. Kim and Kanye share three other children beyond Saint, eight-year-old North, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. After a tumultuous year that saw Kanye launch an ill-fated presidential campaign, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February.

She was seen most recently by his side, along with their children, at multiple promotional events ahead of the long-awaited release of his album, "Donda." The split appears amicable, with Kim reportedly seeking joint custody of the children.

Kim is keeping busy with her SKIMS line, as well as working alongside mother Kris and sisters Kourtney and Khloe as the family transitions their reality empire from the E! network, where their "KUWTK" show wrapped its final season earlier this year, to its new platform on Hulu.

It has not yet been announced in what format the family's new venture will take, whether it be a renamed continuation of their previous series, a series of limited-run shorts spotlighting various family members and business ventures, or a full-on assault of all of that and more.

You can bet, no matter what form it takes, Kim's kids -- as well as the rest of Kris' grandbabies -- will be a big part of that story.