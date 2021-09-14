Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Reveals She Underwent Surgery for Ovarian Cancer

Instagram

"'she's so healthy, how did this happen to her?' STRESS!!! That's how! I allowed way too many people and things to stress me out over the past few years!"

Sabrina Parr has revealed she has been privately battling ovarian cancer and recently had an operation to remove the tumor.

In an emotional post to Instagram on Sunday, the fitness trainer, who last year broke off her year-long engagement to Lamar Odom, said she withheld the news from her fans as she wanted to process it first.

"I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown to about 5 inches wide in size," she shared alongside a set of photos of her in the hospital.

"I kept asking God, 'why couldn't you have just given me breast cancer since I already don't have breast' lol. Why put it right in the middle of my body? Why right now?" she continued. "I've been alive long enough to know that when God wants you to sit down, that's when he's preparing you to stand up even taller."

The mother of two said she didn't want to "shut down" as that would have meant her children's plans for the summer would be put on hold as well. After getting them back to school "safely," she was ready to focus on her health, but not before suffering some setbacks.

"Every day I fought off depression as I struggled through the pain and watching my body change," Sabrina explained. "Despite what was weighing me down, I had to learn how to get up and still be me every day!"

She then went on to share what she believed was the reason for becoming sick in the first place. "For those of you who may be asking yourself, 'she's so healthy, how did this happen to her?' STRESS!!! That's how! I allowed way too many people and things to stress me out over the past few years! Never again, though! My body has had enough!"

On Monday, Sabrina announced the surgery was a success and shared a video of herself getting a COVID test in a hospital bed. "My tumor is removed and I am now recovering!!" she added. "They are having some issues getting my pain under control so they will be keeping me until that's handled, which is why I had to get a Covid test!"



She concluded her message, "Other than that all is well!!!! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes! I'll check back in once I'm home and in my own bed!"

Back in November 2020, Sabrina announced she had called it off with Lamar. She shared the update with her fans through her Instagram Stories, writing that "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through" and that she is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

In the past, the former NBA star has struggled with drug addiction, but Sabrina did not specify what kind of help he needed.