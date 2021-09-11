10 Celebs Who Won't Be Getting Vaccinated or Spoke Out Against Vaccines

Getty

"I'm not tryna be a lab rat, man."

Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available to the public earlier this year, it has become the most effective way to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and to help save the lives of the population's most vulnerable people. Over 60% of the United States has received at least one dose of the vaccine but that leaves millions of Americans who are actively choosing not to get the shot — and that includes celebrities.

Multiple celebs have spoken out about their decision not to get vaccinated, even though it's CDC-recommended and one vaccine recently became FDA approved. Despite being potentially harmful in the fight against COVID, these stars shared their personal views about why they don't think the vaccine is right for them. Many of their viewpoints may not be supported by scientific evidence and it's recommended you speak to a healthcare professional if you're looking for guidance on vaccines.

Rob Schneider has made it clear that he is not in support of the vaccine. Throughout the COVID pandemic, the actor has shared his opinions on social media including his disdain for social distancing in schools as well as his concerns that the vaccine will be forced upon people if the government begins to go "door to door." Rob has also expressed that he believes everyone should have "free informed choice and human rights" when it comes to "experimental treatments with limited safety data."

"Just say no...And keep saying no...Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! 'My body, my choice!'" Rob tweeted.

Migos musician Offset has said that he won't be getting the vaccine because he "doesn't trust" it. He told TMZ in December 2020 that he doesn't want to be a "test dummy" and has concerns about potential side effects. Months later, Offset revealed that he still shared the same sentiments and was not planning on getting the vaccine anytime soon. He did say he would be open to becoming vaccinated once he feels it's "A1" and if would not have to take it every year.

"You want us to take the shot...but it's good for 12 months. And nobody really says that it stops. So every year you got to take the shot at this point...I'm not tryna be a lab rat, man," he said on "The Breakfast Club" in June 2021.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar revealed on Instagram that he is "absolutely not" getting the vaccine. He explained that he would rather get COVID and get antibodies that way instead of through the vaccine.

"Either I just don't get it or I get it and God willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think," Anwar, who is dating singer Dua Lipa, wrote during a Q&A session.

Hadid, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, later clarified his stance, writing: "I'm not 'anti vax,' I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually, looking at positive and possible negative effects. I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others."

Early in the pandemic, musician M.I.A. expressed that she would rather die than take a vaccine for COVID. She later clarified that while she is "not against vaccines" she is against companies that care more for profit than they care for humans. She also expressed that she did not want to see the vaccine funded by banks or the tech and hedge fund sector. M.I.A also recently shared her thoughts on mandatory vaccine passports, saying that it was a "terrible thing to do."

"If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death," M.I.A. wrote, later adding, "You are fine. All the vaccines you've already had is enough to see you through."

Entertainment personality Charlamagne tha God has shared on his radio show that he is unvaccinated and while he doesn't consider himself an "anti-vaxxer," he is skeptical about getting the shot.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm just hesitant because I've never seen them in a rush to remedy any other issue in the Black community whether it's poverty, police brutality or f**cked up schools," he said on air in June 2021.

Olivia Newton John recently revealed that she has no plans to get the vaccine "at this point" in time, while managing stage 4 breast cancer. Olivia did not elaborate on her stance but her statement came from an interview with her daughter Chloe, who also said she was against the vaccine.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines. To me real medicine is what comes from the earth. I think people trust vaccines because the doctor says it is safe, I used to," Chloe told Australia's Herald Sun.

Late last year, Letitia Wright shared a video that contained misinformation about the vaccine. In the video included in her now-deleted tweet, anti-vaccine sentiments were expressed by someone who was not a medical professional. When fans responded with concern about the video, Letitia explained that she had "a right to worry about how [her] body will react" to the vaccine and that she was "thinking for" herself.

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else," Letitia later tweeted.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet says he will not be getting the vaccine, despite his parents being two of the first celebrities to contract COVID. In an Instagram video, Chet shared his thoughts about the vaccine, at first saying that he thought it was important to get it before revealing he was joking.

"Sike, b**ch! If it ain't broke don't fix it. I ain't never had COVID. You ain't stickin' me with that motherf**kin' needle. It's the motherf**kin' flu. Get over it, okay? If you're sick, stay inside. Why we working around y'all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf**kin' mask," Chet said.

9. Samaire Armstrong

Former "The O.C." star Samaire Armstrong has frequently posted anti-vaccination sentiments, calling it an "untested shot made by criminals." Although she hasn't formally said she is unvaccinated, her stance is pretty clear.

"I've said this before and I'll say it again; I will never understand a healthy person with zero likelihood of severe illness from a flu variant that has a 99.9% survival rate, inject themself with an untested shot made by criminals, because a stranger is urging them to," Samaire tweeted.

Kirstie Alley, who recently had COVID, revealed that she is unvaccinated and believes that people should have the right to choose what decision they make. She has also spoken out against vaccine passports while questioning why people who are vaccinated are still getting sick.

"YOU get a vaccine if YOU want one.. don't ever ever agree to FORCED vaccinations. Remember? IT’s YOUR BODY. Right LADIES?" Kristie tweeted, later adding, "I just got over Covid. No I’m not vaccinated because I have antibodies as I just got over Covid 3 weeks ago."