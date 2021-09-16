Dean McDermott Addresses 'Weird' Tori Spelling Divorce Rumors

Getty

The actor broke his silence on the infamous photograph of Tori without her wedding ring.

Dean McDermott just addressed state of his marriage to Tori Spelling.

During a guest appearance on Wednesday's "The Feminine Warrior" podcast, the actor slammed speculation of a divorce after Tori was photographed without her wedding ring back in March.

"It's just weird that people need to know," he said. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

"I don't reply anymore," he added. "It’s just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it."

As for the the missing ring, Dean said there was a simple explanation: "She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on."

He had an explanation for why he has been seen without a ring recently as well, saying he lost his "silicone utility ring" while he was playing golf.

"So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that," he added. "So I'm like, 'Forget it, I'm not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'"

Last week, Tori was asked about the divorce rumors after she and Dean were seen in public with their five children over Labor Day weekend. The sighting was the first time they've been spotted together in months. The only detail she offered was that the family had fun together at the Malibu Chill Cookoff, calling it a family tradition.

But in June, Tori was on SiriusXM Radio Andy's "Jeff Lewis Live" and revealed she and Dean were sleeping in separate rooms.

This isn't the first time the couple -- who wed in 2006 -- have found themselves in the midst of marital trouble speculation, as Dean publicly announced he cheated on Tori in 2014.