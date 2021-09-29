Leah Remini Calls Out Laura Prepon For Silence on Scientology Exit

YouTube/Getty

Remini says she doesn't "respect" Prepon's silence after casually revealing she left the organization.

Leah Remini would like a little back up from Laura Prepon in speaking out against Scientology.

During an interview on Tuesday with "Daily Blast Live," the actress said she questioned why Prepon hasn't used her platform to call out Scientology after revealing last month that she hasn't practiced it in five years. Remini herself has been a vocal critic of the organization since leaving it in 2013.

"I reached out to her and like I just said, not everybody who has a voice uses it," the "King of Queens" vet began. "I'm a firm believer. I was a vocal Scientologist. I got people into Scientology. I promoted it most of my life. For those of us who are in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people to Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only not helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people's lives."

"I think people have a responsibility to do their part, but not everybody feels that they have a responsibility," she added.

Remini went on to say that she believes ex-members shouldn't "just go on with their lives" as others who speak out against the alleged Scientology abuses have to "take a beating,"

"Listen, I chose to do the work, so I knew what was going to come with that, which was Scientology coming at us and trying to destroy our lives. Which they do. They justify this behavior by a series of directives and policies called 'Fair Game.' I do a podcast with Mike Rinder called 'Fair Game' to talk about these things."

"And you know some people, like Laura, feel they don't have a responsibility to speak out. Do I respect it? I mean, not really," she concluded.

In August, the "That 70s Show" alum had only a few statements about exiting the controversial group during an interview with People about motherhood -- but didn't give a reason why. "I'm no longer practicing Scientology," she said at the time. "I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

Although Remini didn't speak out on the news at the time, Rinder -- Remini's podcast and "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" documentary co-host -- told Scientology critic Tony Ortega, "It's a fairly significant step in the world of Scientology to make a statement like that."

"You don't do that lightly because of the potential ramifications."