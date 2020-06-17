Leah Remini Responds to Danny Masterson Rape Charges: 'This Is Just the Beginning, Scientology'

Getty

"Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology," Remini tweeted in response to Masterson being charged on Wednesday with raping three women.

After years of allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault, former "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" star Danny Masterson has been charged with rape and former Scientologist Leah Remini sees this as the beginning of a huge shift.

For years, she has alleged that the organization enjoys outsized influence that it sometimes uses to cover up crimes of this nature committed by its members. She has even touched on this in her former show "Scientology and the Aftermath."

In the wake of noted Scientologist Masterson being charged in Los Angeles County of three counts of felony forcible rape involving three different unidentified women, per TMZ, the outspoken Scientology critic immediately invoked the organizations name in relation to his charges.

"Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology!" she captioned a headline from The Associated Press detailing the charges. "Praise the lord!"

She then effectively put the organization on notice, adding "This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is [sic] coming to an end!"

The actress actually put a focus on the years of allegations leveled against Masterson in the series finale of her A&E docuseries, bringing on two of his accusers for interviews. Masterson has denied any wrongdoing throughout the years and again maintains his innocence in the wake of the latest charges.

Four different women, including two of Masterson's ex-girlfriends, allege that the Church of Scientology waged a campaign of intimidation against them after they came forward in 2017. The organization denies these claims and has regularly discredited and even blasted Remini's show and comments.

Masterson was let go from his Netflix series "The Ranch" after the women came forward in 2017 with their allegations against him. At the time, per USA Today, he referenced Remini's show as a motivating factor for the women to come forward with these "false allegations"

She has her own page on ScientologyNews.org, where she is accused of "exploiting" Scientology to "appear relevant again," creating "revisionist history." She has even been blamed for the death of a member in Australia with a scathing letter to the president of A&E in January of last year with the subject line "Blood on your hands," as covered by The Washington Post.

"Week after week, month after month, and now year after year, this series has poisoned the airwaves in an avowed effort to create hatred against the Scientology religion and Scientologists," the email read. "Now, somebody is dead. You paid for the hate that caused his murder."

The organization has not yet responded to official charges being brought against Masterson for the first time.

The actor was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, booked and released after posting bail in the amount of $3.3 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 13 for the charges which allege incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years to life in prison.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," Masterson's attorney, Tom Mesereau, said in a statement released to the press.

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

