Gabrielle Union Reveals the Most She's Ever Dropped at a Strip Club

Long story short, she's the person you definitely want in the audience.

Gabrielle Union isn't frugal when it comes to making it rain at the strip club.

The actress revealed on Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" just how much she used to frequent the clubs before the pandemic -- and went so far as to call herself a strip club "connoisseur."

She stated that she and her friends used to go out around "10 to 15 times a year" before COVID-19 related shutdowns. Union also shared that one of her favorite clubs to visit was the famed club Magic City in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 48-year-old said Magic City was a "welcoming" place and joked that the staff would even call out her name when she walked in the front door.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked the most Union had ever dropped at the club in one night, the actress responded with "probably 10, 20 thousand."

"You don't really think about it because — the booze," she explained. "And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something."

Although Union remains enthusiastic about frequenting strip clubs, she revealed that they’ve never really been her husband Dwyane Wade's scene.

"I think in the beginning when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates — who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are — but he would be like, 'No, I'm gonna go home,'" she shared.