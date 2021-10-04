Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries Brad James: 'It Was Magical'

Getty

The two tied the knot at their own home, after scaling back from the "large destination wedding we were originally planning."

Keshia Knight Pulliam said "I do."

The former star of "The Cosby Show," now 42, got married to Brad James in September, confirming the news herself with a series of photos from their wedding over the weekend on Instagram.

"Last week my life forever changed. I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!" Pulliam captioned the photos.

"It wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!" she dded. "Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

She added that the two have learned to "live in the moment" since Covid, believing "the present is the greatest 'present' that exists." Knight went on to thank everyone who attended, before giving a special shoutout to her other half.

"Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love," she concluded.

James shared a post to his page as well, writing, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step... I'm grateful to take mine with you."

Knight and James met on the set of the 2019 film "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta," before announcing their engagement in December 2020.