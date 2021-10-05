Former Porn Star/Wrestler Jasmin St. Claire Wants to 'Beat the S---' Out of MGK (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

She offered to fight him... for $100.

He narrowly avoided a bust-up with Conor McGregor recently... and MGK's next potential opponent is already waiting in the wings.

Former porn star / wrestler Jasmin St. Claire says she wants to 'beat the s---' out of Machine Gun Kelly, primarily because he irritates her.

"He's annoying," she declared while out and about in NYC. "First of all, what that hot girl is doing with him I like have no idea, but he's just the most annoying human being."

"And then it's like he picks at everyone, and the jewelry on the hair. He looks like a third rate Tinkerbell."

"I just, I don't like him. Like what's your music? What's your branding? It's so stupid."

McGregor famously had a brief run-in with MGK on the VMAs red carpet; while it was quashed as quickly as it happened, St. Claire insists McGregor would never fight him because "Conor would only hit a man — and that's a bitch."

"It's everything I cannot stand," she went on, citing her bewilderment at MGK's musical genre. "It's more like he's just a kid who dresses up in like his mother's clothes and his girlfriend's jeans or something."

She was also ticked off Megan Fox's BF dared come for Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Jasmin, who knows her way around a ring having wrestled for the ECW, XPW and XWF franchises, even challenged the "my ex's best friend" hitmaker to step into the squared circle with her.

"Formally challenge MGK to beat the s--- out of him? Isn't that illegal?" she wondered.

"Yeah, I'll be able to fight him," she said. "Yeah I'd seriously love to knock those little jewels off his face and just knock whatever he thinks he has going on up there out."

The 48-year-old is even willing to wager $100 on the bout — $500 if she was pushed.

Standing at 6'3" and around 170lbs, MGK would have an 8" height advantage and a good 60lbs on her; however Jasmin thinks she knows his weak spot.