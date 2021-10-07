Britney Spears Says She Felt Like a 'Caged Animal' For 'Half' of Her Life

Instagram

This comes one day after the pop star -- whose father Jamie Spears was just recently removed from her conservatorship -- took aim at her family on Instagram.

Britney Spears compared herself to a "caged animal" in a new Instagram post, sharing that she felt like one "for half of [her] life."

On Wednesday, the pop star posted a video of herself dancing to her song "Brave New Girl," a track from her 2003 album "In the Zone" that wasn't released as a single at the time. As shown in the clip, Britney, 39, can be seen rocking a see-through cheetah print jumpsuit as well as a green metallic jumpsuit.

In her lengthy caption, the singer said she had been "checking out" some of her songs that were never released as singles.

"Holy smokes there's a lot 😳 !!!" she wrote in the caption. "Where the hell did it all come from anyway ??? I came across one song and was like this is kinda cool ... even though I forgot what I'm saying at the end ... you know the cool part is that I added it last minute because I wanted a 'Ray of Light' @madonna breakdown !!! Well I could have sworn I was saying 'I just eat my honey' 🍯 but I remembered it's actually 'I just keep on running' !!!"

Britney went on to open up about the Instagram video shoot, explaining why she prefers doing everything herself.

"Just a little insight ...this is definitely me experimenting with what I can do ... ," she wrote. "you know a home studio with no lights and a four year old phone 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I made this video in a two hours ... edited all of it ... I know some videos can be made in a day or two ... pulling all nighters and then some movies talk [sic] almost a year !!! Phone Booth was made in 10 days ... HOLY CRAP 😳 "

"do I know the challenge in waiting around during a shoot ..." she continued, "I feel like I have been a caged animal for half of my life ...that's exactly why I choose to direct myself ... do my makeup myself ... produce myself ... dress myself ... make music myself ... feed myself ... and shoot videos and pics myself 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Britney concluded, "And I'm thinking about directing a movie similar to KILL BILL ... considering YELLOW has always been my favorite color 💛 ... do you think it might upstage RED ???" Messy edit ??? Well what do you expect from a woman whose hands are smaller than a 12-year-old's ??? Pss I’ve been holding onto this for a while because it’s one of the first times I’ve shared my music 🎶 !!!"

The "Toxic" singer shared a photo -- below -- of two young women underwater, in which one woman can be seen swimming down to seemingly rescue the other who was lying down on her back.

"This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she's saving her divine feminine sister 🧜🏻‍♀️ !!!!" Britney wrote, before appearing to drag her family members. "I suggest if you have a friend that's been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!"

She continued, "If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you're different so they can f---with you !!!!"

Britney concluded her post by thanking her "amazing attorney" Matthew Rosengart, noting that he "helped changed [her] life."

Last month, Britney's father Jamie was suspended as her conservator after 13 years and several months in court. While there are also moves being made to reportedly end the conservatorship altogether, Britney is still currently under conservatorship. A hearing is set for November 12 during which a judge will decide whether or not it will be terminated altogether.