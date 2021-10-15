Subway Sacks Worker Who Filmed Himself Walking on Food and Placing it on Toilet Seat

YouTube

He also filmed himself robbing the tills — and begging Meek Mill for some attention.

A Subway worker who filmed himself walking on the food and putting it on the toilet inside the store has been fired.

YouTuber Jumanne posted the grotesque videos across his social media platforms, apparently just two months after he started working there.

Certainly not ashamed of his actions, he proudly watermarked each clip with his username, and showed off his name tag every time.

In one video, shot inside the Rhode Island store, he lines up the tubs of sandwich fillings on the floor, and steps in each one, before replacing them behind the counter:

And then does it again — this time up on the counter where the food is prepared:

In another, he trashes the store by emptying out all the food and bread all over the floor:

In perhaps the most disgusting of all the videos, he neatly places the meat and cheese on the rim of the store toilet:

The motive appears to be simply clout, or to launch a rap career, as in another video the soon-to-be-sacked employee raps — without any sense of irony — about his money struggles.

In one video, showing the aftermath of his tantrum, he even makes an appeal to Meek Mill for attention, "or anybody that's in a position to help put me in a better position."

In yet another video posted to Facebook, after once again trashing the store, he appears to rob the tills of cash too — while criticizing working for minimum wage.

And in another, he takes sips out of several Gatorade bottles before replacing them in the fridge:

On Friday, Subway confirmed to TooFab he had been fired.

"Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas," a spokesperson said.

"While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee's actions."

His videos are in stark contrast to the ones he uploaded just in August, when he spoke about how nervous he was going for a job interview at Subway:

"Today I have a job interview at Subway. I am a little nervous about it because I do have a criminal record, and it is hard to explain what I did and why I did it," he said, sharing a grab from a North Providence Police Department Facebook post from 2019, when he stole electronic equipment from a T-Mobile store:

"There's no justification for what I've done, so I just hope that I am able to get the job, and maybe they don't do a background check."

TooFab has asked Subway if they performed a background check and is awaiting reply.