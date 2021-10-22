Kim Kardashian Has One Complaint About How Her Kids Celebrated Her Birthday

Getty/Instagram

"Okay guys, can we change the music please?"

Kim Kardashian's kids made sure her birthday was extra special ... and may have trolled her in the process.

On her 41st birthday on Thursday, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share footage from the "lit" party her children put on for her -- as well as videos of the many bouquets of flowers she received from friends and family.

In the clips of the beautiful bouquets, Kim showed the stunning floral arrangements and expressed her thanks to those who sent them. However, it wasn't only the SKIMS founder's speaking voice that was heard in the footage, but also her singing voice -- as her children put her 2011 single, "Jam (Turn It Up)" on at full volume.

"I am so grateful for everyone who sent me flowers. Do not judge me [for] the song in the background, my kids put it on," Kim said, laughing, as she panned the camera over the flowers she had received while the song played in the background. "I can't wait to read all of these cards."

After continuing to show the floral gifts, the "KUWTK" star then seemed to be over listening to her one and only single. "Okay guys, can we change the music please?" asked Kim, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West.

Check it out in the post, below!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, other clips Kim posted on her Story featured the more of her family's celebrations as the party continued in her home's screening room.

On the screen: Kim's "Ladies Night Song" sketch from her "SNL" appearance earlier this month on the TV. "This what they're making me watch," she said in the first video, writing alongside it, "The party the kids are throwing me is lit."

North and Saint can both be seen in the fun footage -- in addition to other kids -- with North hilariously stealing the show when she starts dancing to one of Kim's verses on the song. Kardashian laughs in the background while filming her daughter.

Watch the footage below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Many of Kim's friends and family members posted in honor of Kim's birthday on social media. Among those who shared heartfelt tributes was her mom, Kris Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner family momager posted a series of photos, including several throwback shots of herself and Kim.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by!" Kris began in the lengthy caption. "You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!! Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family."

She continued, "How lucky we are to have you in our lives. You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant. Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together. I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will every know!!! Mommy 😍❤️🙏🥰🎂❤️."