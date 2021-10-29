Heidi Klum's Gross-Out Halloween 2021 Video Is a Must-Watch

The semi-NSFW video features her children -- and includes nods to Psycho, Night of the Living Dead and The Exorcist.
The Queen of Halloween may not be throwing a party this year, but she's still celebrating as only she could.
For the second year in a row, Heidi Klum canceled her epic bash due to Covid and released an over-the-top Halloween video filmed at home instead. In a new short film titled "Klum's Day," the model continues the story started in last year's video -- which revolved around her possessed kids killing both her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
In 2021, she's back from the dead ... and acting a little, uh, different.
As her children watch "Night of the Living Dead," their mom crawls out of her grave and returns home as a zombie. Then, she shows some skin while recreating the "Psycho" shower scene -- before said skin starts to fall off her body as she continues to decompose.
She loses an ear, chops off a finger and drops that and some of her peeling skin into dinner she's cooked for her children. During dinner, it's time for an "Exorcist" reference, as her head does a full 360 turn before she spits up literal pea soup all over her son.
The video -- which also includes nods to some of Klum's favorite horror movies like "The Blair Witch Project," "Evil Dead" and "Shaun of the Dead" -- ends with her vowing to devour her kids, one by one.
"I love you too much to eat you all at once," she adds, before wishing all her viewers a Happy Halloween.
"Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different," she captioned the post. "So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend."
Back in July, Klum explained her decision to cancel her big party again.
"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," she told TooFab at the time. "So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."
"I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I'm already working on something, because I'm also a creative person, and I live for that, that's why I get up every morning because I love it," she added, teasing the video that dropped overnight. "I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I'm definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?"
