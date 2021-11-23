Sandra Bullock Tells Epic Story Involving Keanu Reeves Showing Up At Her Door with Champagne and Truffles

Getty

Sandra Bullock has her fair share of mind-blowing Keanu Reeves stories.

In an interview with Esquire for Keanu's cover story, Bullock was asked to unlock the vault, including if the two had ever dated to which she replied with a simple, "nope."

"But who knows?" she confessed. "Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know. But we didn't have to survive anything."

She continued, "We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

Despite the lack of a realized romance in their friendship, Bullock said that the "Matrix" actor has always been known for his sweet and thoughtful gestures.

The "Blindside" actress shared that she had once told Keanu she had never tried champagne and truffles -- a few days later he showed up on her doorstep holding flowers, champagne and truffles.

"He said, 'I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it's like," she recalled how the pair then shared the treats. She also said Keanu had wordlessly pulled out his hand and she started painting his nails in a black color that matched hers.

Keanu left shortly after to meet another date.

Bullock stated that the actor is such an intent listener, and that "it drives people crazy."

"When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get," she confessed.

"And I thought, 'I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him?' And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response."

Back in 2018, the actress admitted during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she had a crush on Keanu while filming their 1992 movie "Speed" (they would reunite onscreen again for "The Lake House" in 2006).

"I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," Bullock admitted at the time. "It was hard. It was really hard for me to really be serious. He'd look at me and I'd be like [giggle]."

She laughed and told Ellen she, "Never dated him. There's something about me that I guess he didn't like."

While a real-life romance may not have been in the cards, Bullock does have an idea for one last celluloid hurrah to capstone their parallel careers, admitting to Esquire she'd "love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we both die."