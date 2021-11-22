Keanu Reeves Gets Emotional Talking About River Phoenix, Sets Record Straight on 'Marriage' to Winona Ryder

Nathaniel Goldberg

Keanu also weighed in on a potential Sandra Bullock reunion ... and if he'll ever join the MCU.

In a round of "Explain This" with Esquire, Keanu Reeves dived deep into his decades-long career, and cleared up more than a few rumors, including his "marriage" to Winona Ryder.

Back in August 2018, the "Stranger Things" actress blew the minds of fans everywhere when she revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she may have actually gotten married to Reeves while filming "Dracula" in 1992.

Reeves coyly seemed to confirm her statements in his Esquire interview, "We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. [Francis Ford] Coppola says we are. So, I guess we're married under the eyes of God."

"We actually got married in Dracula, no, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we're married," Ryder said at the time.

While Reeves has played in many alternate realities over the course of his career, one cinematic domain he would love to join is the MCU.

He was quick to point out that Marvel is "bigger than a universe" and added in a nod to the coming phase 4 of the MCU "it's almost like a multiverse."

"[There are] some really amazing directors and visionaries and they're doing something no one's really ever done. It's special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production, so it would be cool to be a part of that," he said.

In addition to adding a potential Marvel superhero to his belt, Keanu shared that he would love to reunite with his former "Speed" and "The Lake House" co-star Sandra Bullock for a future project.

"She's such a wonderful artist and person and I think we have great chemistry," he stated. "It would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again."

He also got candid about the passing of both River Phoenix and Patrick Swayze during his interview.

"River Phoenix," Reeves simply sighed and he kissed the late actor's picture on the screen, clearly overcome with emotion.

He also reflected on the memory of working with Swayze.

"He was a beautiful man and wonderful artist, so dedicated, so giving, open, warm, caring, passionate, gave it his all… just rolling up your sleeves and loving what you do, do your best."