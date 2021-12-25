11 Celebrity Holiday Specials to Stream This Season

Apple TV+ / NBC

Celebrities go hand-in-hand with the holiday season. For decades, some of the biggest stars have helped ring in the holidays with festive specials broadcast on primetime television. While these ongoing variety specials may have been started by iconic actors like Dean Martin and Judy Garland, the tradition has continued to this day.

This year, there are plenty of star-studded specials to tune in to, from a holiday spectacular hosted by Mariah Carey to a very country Christmas hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce. Of course, there’s also fan favorites from year's past like Carrie Underwood's "My Gift" special, available to stream long after its primetime debut. No matter what you choose to watch, it's sure to put you in a festive mood — while getting some holiday songs stuck in your head!

Mariah Carey's latest holiday spectacular, "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," debuted on Apple TV+ on December 3rd. The special marks the second time she's partnered with the streaming giant. The celebration features festive singalongs as well as the first and only performance of her new holiday song "Fall in Love at Christmas" alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Kelly Clarkson hosts her very Christmas special on NBC this year. "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" premiered on the network immediately following the annual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" concert and tree-lighting ceremony. Kelly's hour-long special features performances of songs off of her new album "When Christmas Comes Around..." and include special guests like Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler and, of course, Santa.

"Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" premiered on Dec. 1 at 10 PM on NBC and is available for streaming on Hulu.

Michael Bublé is doing something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his chart-topping holiday album "Christmas" — by hosting his very own holiday special, "Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City."

"Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" aired Dec. 6 at 10 PM. on NBC and is currently streaming on NBC.com.

4. "CMA Country Christmas"

Gabby Barrett is teaming up with Carly Pearce to host the annual "CMA Country Christmas" special, jam packed with the brightest stars of country music. Throughout the evening, viewers will be treated to performances from Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, and more!

"CMA Country Christmas" aired on Nov. 29 at 8 PM on ABC and is available for streaming on ABC.com.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are celebrating the holiday season with one of Tony's final performances ever. "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" was filmed back in August in honor of Tony’s 95th birthday and features 11 show tunes performed at Radio City Music Hall. While their performance isn't specific to the holiday season, their classic songs will surely have you in the mood to celebrate.

"One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" can now be streamed on Paramount+.

Gordon Ramsay is stepping out of the kitchen for his upcoming holiday special, "Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation." The renowned chef and restaurateur will be joined by his friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex as he takes them on a journey into a winter wonderland to find the home of Santa Claus himself!

"Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation" aired on Dec. 14 at 9 PM on Fox and is available for streaming on Hulu.

7. "A Very Boy Band Holiday"

Everyone's favorite boy bands will be back together just in time for the holidays. In "A Very Boy Band Holiday," members from multiple boy bands from the 80s and 90s will be performing some of their biggest hits mixed with classic holiday favorites. Fans can expect to see NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass as well as Joey McIntyre from New Kids On The Block, among many others.

"A Very Boy Band Holiday" premiered on Dec. 6 at 8 PM on ABC and is available for streaming on Hulu.

8. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration"

Disney’s annual holiday celebration is back for the sixth year in a row with returning hosts Derek and Julianne Hough. The duo will ring in the festivities at Disneyland while "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose will kick things off at Disney World. The special is set to feature performances from Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Brett Eldredge, Norah Jones, and Gwen Stefani, among numerous others. There's also sure to be plenty of Disney magic along the way!

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" is now available to stream on Hulu.

Carrie Underwood's: "A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" may have premiered in 2020 but with the re-release of the accompanying album, it's the perfect time to tune in again! The musical special features performances of the songs off her album alongside a breathtaking full orchestra and choir. It even has guest appearances from John Legend and Carrie’s oldest son Isaiah!

"My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" can be streamed on HBO Max.

Kacey Musgraves gave the holidays her own unique twist in "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show." Along with performances from Kacey, there's also plenty of special guests including Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kendall Jenner, James Corden and the Radio City Rockettes!

"The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Bill Murray created his own star-studded special for the holiday season with "A Very Murray Christmas." The evening of "music, mischief, and barroom camaraderie" features appearances from celebs like Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and Chris Rock.