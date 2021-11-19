Celebs Who Are Already Ready For The Holiday Season

Getty/Instagram

These stars are getting into the holiday spirit a little early!

Who says it's too early to kick off the holiday season? With Thanksgiving right around the corner, plenty of celebrities are already decking the halls, putting up trees, and shopping for gifts. And who could blame them? Everyone deserves a little holiday spirit after a difficult year!

From the queen of Christmas Mariah Carey to Britney Spears and the Kardashian fam, these celebs are getting spirited a little bit early this year. Find out how these stars are kicking off the holidays...

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey was ready for the holiday season the second that Halloween was over. In a video shared on social media, Mariah got decked out in a red sparkly gown to smash her spooky decorations and trade them in for wrapped up presents, candy canes and a Christmas tree.

"It's time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie...cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!" Mariah wrote .

Just a few days later, she also announced her upcoming Apple TV+ holiday event, "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues." The special will feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin as well as a performance of their new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas."

Britney Spears has a lot to celebrate this year and she's starting early! The singer, who was just freed from her ongoing conservatorship, revealed she put up her Christmas tree in the middle of October – because no one could tell her she couldn't! She shared a photo of the massive tree in her living room, completely ready for the holiday season.

"I'm celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year…because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea...and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past...so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! God bless you all 🌹!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram .

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True got totally ready for Christmas morning with the help of a recently released collection of holiday pajamas. The mother-daughter duo teamed up with The Children's Place to debut their matching looks and even posed for a photo with Kris Jenner and her mom MJ.

"One of our favorite family holiday traditions is dressing up in matching pajamas. It's the fun of waking up on Christmas morning...[We] always choose someone's home to celebrate Christmas morning and we bring all the gifts to that home. Christmas is such an important holiday for us to be all together. We hope to have our holiday party back this year – last year's was a smaller version so we'll have to see as we get closer," Kris told People .

"Property Brothers" Drew Scott has been searching for Christmas since the day after Halloween! On November 1, Drew took to social media to share a hilarious video in his Christmas pajamas as he stepped outside his front door in search of the holiday spirit. Drew's brother Jonathan even poked fun at him in the comment section, joking that Drew had started his search for Christmas in July!

Kelly Clarkson got in the holiday spirit early with the release of her new album "When Christmas Comes Around…" which dropped in October. The release includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge as well as the breakup ballad "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."

"'When Christmas Comes Around…' captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you're not alone!" Kelly wrote on Instagram .

6. Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson kicked off the spirited season by starring in a festive campaign for J. Crew's holiday collection. The duo got decked out in outfits perfect for the season including holiday pajamas, plaids, and bold reds, all while taking part in their favorite Christmas activities. The duo even dished on their favorite traditions which includes tree trimming, special meals, and plenty of holiday attire.

"[I] always plan matching pajamas for the holidays. Bonus points for ugly sweaters. Not even the dogs are exempt!" Jodie shared .

Like Britney Spears, Tan France chose to put up his tree pretty early! In fact, it's become a tradition for Tan and his husband Rob to put up their Christmas tree on Halloween. This year will also be extra special for the couple who welcomed their first child in July.

"Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it's the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?! 🤗," Tan wrote on Instagram along with a photo of their holiday set up.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were joined by their children, Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3, as they got ready for the holiday season with a family photoshoot. Jessica shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the festive shoot where the whole family got decked out in matching grey and black pajamas. Unfortunately, the holidays may have come a little too early for Haven who looked completely over the photoshoot by the end!

The Irwin family is getting ready for a very special holiday season with the arrival of Bindi's daughter Grace, who will get to celebrate Christmas for the very first time. The family got in the spirit with a portrait in matching holiday sweaters from the Australia Zoo, although Bindi's brother Robert didn't quite get the memo about their matching attire!

In addition to her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, Candace Cameron Bure is getting festive by putting up her tree a little bit early. The actress took to social media to share the process of putting everything together, from the lights to the topper — and it only took her an hour!

"It's the most wonderful time of the year!!! It's happening, people!!! The tree is up 🎄and the decorations are just getting started! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 🍁 and Merry Christmas 🎁! Don't try to stop me!" Candace wrote on Instagram.