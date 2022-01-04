7-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing — Two Years After She Was Last Seen

Manchester Police Department

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in October of 2019. Police just found out about it.

A 7-year-old girl has been reported missing in New Hampshire more than two years after she was last seen.

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in October of 2019 — but Manchester Police Department only learned about it last week.

"The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," it said in a statement on Saturday. "Detectives from the Manchester Police Department have been investigating this matter non-stop since being made aware," adding that all available resources and personnel have now been dedicated to finding her.

On Monday, an emotional and frustrated-sounding Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg appealed to the public to help track her down, while unable to share many details about the mysterious case:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

He told reporters he had learned of the disappearance via a call from the DCYF (Department of Children, Youth and Families); he said calls like these were not abnormal, and that officers spoke with them every day. But when asked why such an obviously pressing matter had taken more than two years to be flagged, Aldenberg said it was a question he wanted answered himself.

"It's a question I've asked, that hopefully some point along this I get an answer to," he said, adding that this was also part of the investigation.

As it is not a criminal investigation, nor is there any evidence a crime has been committed, Aldenberg was forced to repeatedly rebuff any and all questions about the girl's parents; however when asked if they were the obvious people to ask about her whereabouts, he carefully agreed: "It seems like a reasonable conclusion to draw."

"I'll re-emphasize that we continue to communicate and speak with many, many family members," he said. "We're two years behind the power curve."

"Where Harmony should have been, and who she should have been with — she's not with them."

Over the weekend, police visited a home in Manchester where Harmony had once been seen. Chief Aldenberg emphasized that the current homeowner was not connected to the case, and had been fully cooperative.

Harmony is described as a 7-year-old white female, approximately 4 feet tall, 50lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in one eye. Detectives are operating on the assumption she is still alive.

She was last registered for school, at Kindergarten age, in Massachusetts, where her mother is from.

A dedicated tipline has been set up (603-203-6060) and a $2,500 reward for information offered, the maximum allowed. As the Chief pointed out, the department usually only offers rewards for crime tip, but a special exception had been made for this case. In addition, two local business owners had added $10,000 to the reward fund.

No Amber Alert has been issued because the police do not yet have enough information on a vehicle she might be in or persons she might be with. The FBI have not yet joined the hunt, but are standing by ready to do so should the investigation require.

"Somewhere out there this little girl is in need of help, and that's our job," Chief Aldenberg said.

Manchester PD officers were among the last to see Harmony, having responded to a call to a home the month she vanished. Aldenberg could reveal no details about the incident.

However, Harmony's father's uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told the Daily Beast he was there that day — and said his great-niece was terrified.

He said he had called the DCYF in July of 2019 after noticing Harmony had a black eye, but nothing ever came of it. Three months later, he said he called police to the house where his nephew — Harmony's father — and other family members lived, during an "intense" situation in which his nephew was allegedly trying to force his way inside the home.

During that situation, he said Harmony "looked like a scared puppy" and "was quiet, she wasn't saying much."

After that incident, Montgomery claimed Harmony's dad cut off communication with many family members and blocked them on social media.

"Then the pandemic hit, and I just assumed Harmony and that side of the family was ok," he told the outlet. "I was worried, of course, but assumed everything was ok because I had not heard anything."

Montgomery said he has been worried about Harmony's safety for years, and accepted the grim reality that he may "never see her alive again."

Harmony's mother Crystal Sorey, however certainly seems to think her daughter is alive, according to a since-deleted Facebook post, per the outlet.

"HARMONY MOMMYS COMING FOR YOU I PROMISE & I WILL NEVER LET YOU GO!!!! HANG ON BABY!!!!" she wrote, alongside pictures of the missing child.

According to The Washington Post, Harmony spent much of her early life in foster care in Massachusetts, where she looked after her younger brother, Jamison.

The younger boy was adopted by D.C.-based reporter Blair Miller and his husband in 2019, at which time state officials told them the older sister had been reunited with her father.

Miller told the publication that Jamison often talks about his sister, and recently said that a girl at a park reminded him of her. The adoptive parents said they have frequently asked the siblings' mother Crystal if Jamison could reconnect with his sister, only to be told she is in her father's custody in New Hampshire.

Miller said the mom frequently seemed worried about her daughter and her inability to get in touch with her. He said he also tried reaching out to Harmony's father on social media, but never heard back.