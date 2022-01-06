Selena Gomez Didn't Feel 'Pretty Enough' In Early 20s, Talks Break From Social Media

Getty

After taking a break from Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder says she still doesn’t know the password to her account.

Since quitting social media two years ago, Selena Gomez has been working on her mental health.

In a feature with Instyle Magazine, the singer reflected on a 2018 emotional breakdown that led to her undergoing dialectical behavior therapy to help navigate depression and anxiety.

"I became aware that my little world is complicated, but the picture is much bigger than the stuff I deal with," she recalled. "I have problems with depression and anxiety, and I found it difficult for me to be me."

Gomez told the publication that her position of privilege kept her from speaking about her wellness, "I didn't want to post anything on social media because I realized that I was in a situation where I was extremely blessed. What could I possibly post or say?"

Realizing how the social media platform was affecting her self-image, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer decided to disappear from the apps.

"At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous," she explained. "… Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health. I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

"In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough," Gomez continued, she realized that her insecurities began when she started acting as a child.

"At the age of 7 I was already working and in the hair and makeup chair," she stated. 'Even then I noticed certain [beauty] trends and how I didn't match them."

"There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it," she continued. "The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am."

The "Only Murders In The Building" star also credited her ability to set boundaries to her work in therapy, "I'm a big believer in therapy, and I always feel so confident when I'm taking care of myself…Sometimes I push myself too much, and it catches up to me. But I try to balance out everything as best as I can."

Although in the past she's avoided speaking out about her anxiety and depression, Selena has taken measures in "changing the narrative of mental health".