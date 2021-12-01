Selena Gomez Shuts Down TikTok User Who Questioned Her 'Joke' About Drinking Alcohol

Getty

It looks like not all of the star's fans understand her humor.

Selena Gomez hit back at a social media troll who made a critical comment about her health habits.

It began after the singer posted a funny TikTok on Tuesday in which she appeared to poke fun at the fact that she seemingly doesn't drink alcohol. In the clip, Selena, 29, reacted to a video from Dr. Dawn Bantel, who was describing "heavy drinking."

"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men. And 8 or more drinks per week for women," Dr. Dawn said. While the physician shared the statistics, Selena appeared to look somewhat nervous.

In the post's caption, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer noted that she wasn't being serious with her reaction. "It's a joke," Selena wrote. However, it looks like one fan didn't understand the "joke" and brought up the fact that the actress had a kidney transplant as it would be concerning if Selena was actually drinking alcohol heavily.

"So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena," a person commented, per E! News. The comment appears to have been deleted.

In response, Selena put the troll in their place, writing, "It was a joke ass."

This isn't the first time Selena has joked about drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

In September, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a TikTok video in which she lipsynced to popular audio of a woman explaining how she drinks six days a week. In the clip, Selena held an empty champagne glass as she lipsynced to the audio.

"I'm actually only drinking one day a week, yeah, and then like Friday and Saturday," she said, mouthing the sound. "So like, so like three days a week, and then like Thursdays, because Thursday ahh, so fun. So, like four nights a week, yeah. And then like there's also like a birthday so, like five, five days a week. And then like if one of those nights like rolls into a brunch the next day, like a classic brunch rollover, then like six days. So just like six days, yeah. Just like mellowing out, you know. We're growing up. Hahaha."

In 2015, Disney Channel alum revealed she was diagnosed with lupus. Selena shared in September 2017 that she had received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa due to complications from the autoimmune disorder.

At the time, the Rare Beauty founder shared the news of her surgery with her fans on Instagram, posting a picture of her and Francia holding hands in side-by-side hospital beds.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Selena wrote in the caption of the post, above. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Selena opened up about her health in the past, including speaking about her journey with lupus and her mental health struggles.

And back in August, the "Come and Get It" singer -- and her fans -- lashed out on social media after the show "The Good Fight" made a joke about her kidney transplant.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," she wrote on Twitter and on her Instagram Story at the time. "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

Selena then thanked her fans for having her back once again on this topic, before sharing a link to where people can sign up to be an organ donor.