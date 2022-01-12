James Kennedy Says He and Ex Raquel Leviss Still Remain Friends After Breaking Off Engagement

YouTube

Lala Kent also weighed in on if she'd ever rekindle romance with Kennedy and whether he was "stepdad" material

James Kennedy revealed he and Raquel Leviss are still on amicable terms despite their decision to break off their engagement in December.

During an interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Tuesday night, Kennedy and Lala Kent tuned in live for a remote appearance where they answered questions about their recent breakups. Lala separated with ex-fiance Randall Emmett last October.

Host Andy Cohen asked the 29-year-old when he last communicated with Raquel, the "Vanderpump Rules" star admitted that he had spoken to his ex-fiance "yesterday, me and Raquel were talking on the phone still, you know, Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup."

Cohen later asked James where he was currently living and whether or not he had moved out of his shared residence with Raquel.

"I'm currently living in beautiful Los Angeles," Kennedy stated. "We both moved out of the apartment, the lease is done, it's all sorted out. I got a beautiful apartment, a loft with concrete walls, it's gangster."

The trio also discussed Lala’s recent split from Randall, where the 31-year-old claimed that she believed his cheating had been "going on for quite some time."

"It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about," Kent told Cohen. "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

"[Randall and I] communicate through an app and it has just to do with Ocean; there was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it," Kent confessed. "So Ocean is the main focus, and that's how we communicate. If it doesn't have to do with her, then I have no desire to communicate with that person."

When Cohen asked the two if they would ever start dating each other again, Kennedy admitted that he "wouldn't rule anything out."

"Look, I never say never to anything nowadays," he added. "Honestly, after everything I have been through, I never say never to anything so yeah."