Thandiwe Newton Slams 'Jibbering Fool' Sean Penn for Saying Men Are Too 'Feminized'

Getty

"You used to be sexy but now you're just tragic."

"Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton didn't hold back when it comes to Sean Penn and his recent, controversial comments about what he perceived as a lack of masculinity in American men.

Sharing a Variety article about his interviews with both The i and The Independent, Newton tagged Penn and added a trio of tears of joy emojis. "Dude what are you SAY-ING??" she then asked, "Like for REAL? You're a jibbering FOOL."

"MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic," she continued, before expressing even more shock that his interviews were done alongside his daughter Dylan.

"In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite," she added. "Thank God her Mum's so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense."

Dylan's mother is Penn's ex Robin Wright.

Last week, in two different interviews, Penn said he believed there "has been an absence of male behavior" in American culture -- and that men in the U.S. "have become wildly feminized."

"I don't think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did," he told The i. "But I don't think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them."

He doubled down on his stance speaking with The Independent last week as well -- stating, "I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized."

"I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them," he continued. "There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt."