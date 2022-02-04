Lindsay Lohan On Moving Forward and Leaving the Spotlight After Legal Troubles

Instagram

"I think it takes time -- just really a lot of soul searching and taking time for you."

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about finding peace after she left the spotlight.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday, the actress discussed moving forward and returning to Hollywood following her troubles in the past.

When asked how she got to where she is now, Lohan, 35, said, "I think it takes time -- just really a lot of soul searching and taking time for you. And really, a lot of it was change of scenery, people, places and things -- a lot of that made a big difference."

"Not filming for so long and not, you know, making movies for a long time, especially during the pandemic, that really made me appreciate it more and miss it so much more that I knew I was ready to come back," she added. "I just feel really lucky and blessed."

As for how she keeps her physical and mental health in check, the "Parent Trap" actress credits her fitness regimen.

"We love the physical results of exercise but we forget about the mental wellness side of exercise, you know, stress reduction," she said. "I really take time and make sure -- I have my routine set each day which really is important to me."

The "Mean Girls" star -- who revealed in November 2021 that she was engaged to financer Bader Shammas -- shared what she has in mind for her wedding.

"I want to keep it small and intimate and just you know, family focused and just really beautiful," Lohan said, adding, "I'm a very lucky girl and he's a very lucky man."

.@KayleeHartung sits down one-on-one with @lindsaylohan to talk about love, life and moving forward. We even got a sneak peek at her new #SuperBowl ad! pic.twitter.com/pmkbQAtdKh — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2022 @GMA

Fans will next see Lohan on the small screen for the Big Game as the star is featured in a Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness -- and it's absolutely hilarious.

In the 30-second TV spot, titled "What's Gotten Into Lindsay?" Lohan pokes fun at her past, including her DUI and being a target of the paparazzi, and how she's now changed.

The clip opens with Lohan running on a treadmill as fellow gymgoers around her ask, "What's gotten into Lindsay?"

"She's never been sharper," a narrator says before the clip cuts to Lohan on "Jeopardy." She answers a question about Dennis Rodman, who makes a cameo as one of her "Jeopardy" competitors.

The voiceover then notes that Lohan "is sleeping better than ever, which the paparazzi aren't thrilled about." The clip gets even funnier when it cuts to Lohan bedazzling a house arrest bracelet for Danny Trejo. "She's even more productive, trading DUI for DIY," the narrator explains. "The verdict is... ," Lohan says, to which Trejo adds, "Gorgeous!"

The narrator is then revealed as none other than William Shatner, who says, "Maybe it's not what's gotten into Lindsay, it's what's Lindsay's gotten into." Lohan tells Shatner hello, before walking out of the Planet fitness post-workout.