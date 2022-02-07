Angelina Pivarnick's Husband Chris Larangeria Files for Divorce

Getty

He filed last month, following reports she purchased a new home in 2021 by herself.

Angelina Pivarnick's husband Chris Larangeria has reportedly filed for divorce, a little more than two years after saying "I do" back in November 2019.

According to multiple outlets -- including The Sun, which initially broke the news, and Page Six -- a court clerk in Monmouth County, New Jersey confirmed he filed on January 20. The two got engaged in 2018, after dating for a year.

The split comes shortly after Pivarnick purchased a new mansion in October 2021 -- with Chris' name left off the deed. On the most recent episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," she admitted she was searching for places on her own, amid ongoing issues in their marriage.

It's been a rough road for the two from the very start, after Pivarnick had a meltdown on their wedding night following Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese's disastrous wedding speech. It was downhill from there, as Angelina went on to admit on the show that her sex life with Chris was "nonexistent" and said the two fought all the time.

She went on to file for divorce herself in January 2021, but it was later dismissed.

"Jersey Shore" viewers have seen both Chris and Angelina at the center of cheating rumors as well -- with Larangeria allegedly spending the night in a hotel with another woman, while she's been accused of having a side-piece in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

On a recent episode, she said the two haven't had sex in a year and decided she'd make a choice about whether she'd stay in the marriage by the couple's second wedding anniversary, which would have been last November. She added that her biggest fear was that she'd come to "regret" the divorce down the line.

Ahead of the new season, Angelina told TooFab it's been a "very tough" time.

"For me, especially, just having that drama and all that stuff happening in my home and then a couple months later to have to re-live it, re-watch it, I've just been not watching those episodes and staying away from it. It's been hard," she said at the beginning January 2022.

"Therapy, for me, I've been going alone. And we did couples therapy after I had to beg and plead for him to please go with me for a long time, he finally gave in and you'll see how that works out," she added, saying it "has not been easy for me."