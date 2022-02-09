Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Dad John Mellencamp Dating Meg Ryan

Getty

"Growing up she was in every favorite movie I ever had, so having to reel in that fangirl was tough."

Teddi Mellencamp was totally enamored by her father's ex-girlfriend Meg Ryan.

After her elimination from "Celebrity Big Brother," the reality TV star sat down with host Julie Chen Moonves on her Instagram show "God 101" where she revealed that she had been left starstruck by Ryan upon meeting her.

Moonves asked Mellencamp about her father John Mellencamp's previous relationship with the "Sleepless in Seattle" actress and if she was ever hopeful she would become her stepmother.

"I loved her so much," Teddi gushed. "They were together for eight or so years. And she is such an incredible person still to this day. I loved the time that they spent together. They lit each other up and I think they really respected each other and really had fun with each other and I love her. And not to mention growing up she was in every favorite movie I ever had, so having to reel in that fangirl was tough."

As for who she believes would make a good match with her father, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum says that someone with a good sense of humor is essential.

"You know, I think he needs to be with someone who can make him laugh, who can hold their own and ultimately loves art and movies…somebody who is into the arts I think is important," she stated. "And someone who can take a joke. You can't take yourself too seriously in our family. If you're not being teased in our family you’re not being liked."

Meg and John dated for the first time for three years back in 2011, after splitting in 2014 the couple got back together in 2017 and even got engaged. The pair unfortunately called it quits for a second time in 2019.

Following her exit from the competitive reality series, the television personality also took to Instagram on February 7 and shared that her brief stint on the show had caused her to gain 10 pounds.

Mellencamp opened up about her new fitness journey and progress since being away from home and posted a picture of herself in a bikini with the caption, "Today I stepped on scale for first time since going away 20 days ago. Not as punishment but to see where I am after nonstop candy and cakes in @bigbrothercbs. I gained 10 lbs. while there."

Teddi stated that her intention to share a photo of herself in a swimsuit was to hold herself "accountable" as she works to reach her fitness goals.