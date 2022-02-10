My 600 Lb. Life Star Destinee Lashaee Dead at 30

Instagram

TLC said they were "saddened to learn of the loss."

Destinee Lashaee, who appeared on TLC's "My 600 Lb. Life" back in 2019, has died at the age of 30.

Lashaee, who also went by the name Matthew Ventress, was the first transgender person to be featured on the show. The reality star's brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the news on Facebook earlier this week.

"No no no I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I'm sorry you felt alone, I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take," wrote Compton.

No details about Lashaee's death have been released, but it comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of the death of one of their other siblings, who was also named Destiny.

During Destinee's episode of the show, Lashaee was also seen visiting the grave of brother Anthony, who died in 2016. Destinee opened up about turning to food to deal with depression. "Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me," Destinee said at the time. "There is no way I'm going to survive for much longer."

TLC told PEOPLE they're "saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashaee," adding, "Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee's family and loved ones at this difficult time."

Since being on on the show, Lashaee continued to post about their ongoing weight loss on social media -- revealing a nearly 425 lb. weight loss after going from 628 lbs. in 2019 to 207 lbs. in three years.

The most recent post celebrating Lashaee's transformation came January 23, 2022 (below).