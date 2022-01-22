The Most Shocking Celebrity Splits During the Pandemic

Getty

The past few years have been challenging for everyone and it's definitely taken a toll on many relationships -- and celebrities are no exception. Over the course of the pandemic, many of these famous couples got to spend more time at home together and ended up seeing that their relationships weren't working out. Ultimately, many of these duos decided it would be best to split up.

While there were numerous couples that chose to go their separate ways, there were a few breakups that were truly shocking to fans. From couples that were together for decades to others who had just tied the knot, these celebrity splits made headlines and definitely left some people broken hearted.

Read on to find out which couples called it quits…

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently announced they were parting ways after more than 16 years together. The couple, who shares two children, explained that over the past few years, the family had been changed by the "transformational times."

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail," the couple said in a statement on Instagram.

After spending much of 2020 apart, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce in February of 2021. The couple had reportedly been going through difficult times prior to their split, with Kim residing in Los Angeles while Kanye spent the majority of his time in Wyoming.

A few months after news of their split surfaced, Kanye began dropping hints that he hoped he could work things out with Kim. During several concert appearances, he changed lyrics directed at Kim, asking her to come back to him. At a Thanksgiving event, he admitted to some wrongdoings while expressing his desire to come back home to Kim.

"We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband…I'm trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible. I need to be back at home," Kanye said .

Kanye has since purchased a home near Kim's residence and gone public with girlfriend Julia Fox. Meanwhile, Kim has been dating Pete Davidson.

Since first getting together in 2004, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship. The couple split once before getting married in 2010 and went on to welcome two children. They filed for divorce in 2015 but reunited shortly after and welcomed their third child. But in 2020, the couple called it quits for good. Brian explained that the partners had drifted apart the year prior and decided to finally end things.

"I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special. It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds…she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that," Brian said on his "...With Brian Green" podcast.

Brian has since moved on with "Dancing With The Stars" pro Sharna Burgess while Megan recently got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had ups and downs in their relationship but it appeared they were back on for good following the news Gigi was pregnant with their first child. After welcoming their daughter Khai in September of 2020, Gigi and Zayn appeared to be stronger than ever. Unfortunately, just a year later, the couple decided to call it quits after drama involving Gigi's mother Yolanda.

While the former couple never released a statement about their split, things reportedly changed for the duo after Zayn found himself in a confrontation with Yolanda. While sources told TMZ that Zayn struck Yolanda, he "adamantly" denies the "false allegations."

In late 2021, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced that they were splitting after two years of dating. Much of their relationship was spent together during the pandemic, quarantining at Camila's home in Miami. While they didn't specify a reason for their split, the former couple said that they were committed to remaining best friends.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," the duo said in a social media statement.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have split in 2019, but the pandemic saw them rekindle their romance. In August of 2020, it was confirmed that the couple was back together — but it didn’t last long. Amid rumors of infidelity, Khloé and Tristan ended their relationship in 2021 but appeared to be amicable co-parents. The former couple didn't speak out about their relationship until it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another child while still dating Khloé.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," Tristan wrote on Instagram.

In April of 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced that they had officially called off their engagement, just months after revealing they were "working through some things." Unfortunately, the couple, who had been together for four years, was unable to resolve their issues. In a statement, they explained they realized they were better off as friends.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," they said in a statement .

Jennifer has since begun dating her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had been together for almost a decade when they quietly ended their relationship in November of 2020. While the former couple, who share two children, never formally announced their split, things seem to be cordial between them.

"I'll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle. That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it," Jason told GQ .

Olivia has since gone public with her relationship with Harry Styles while Jason has been dating his "Ted Lasso" castmate Keeley Hazell.

Grimes and Elon Musk announced that they were semi-separating in September 2021 after three years of dating. Elon, who shares a one-year-old son with Grimes, explained that the couple was driven to separate by their work schedules that keep them apart.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Elon said in a statement at the time.

10. John Mulaney & Anna Marie Tendler

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler surprised fans when they announced they were divorcing after over a decade together. The news came in May 2021, just months after John's rehab stint for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Anna Marie said in a statement at the time.

John later confirmed that he had actually moved out of the former couple's shared home in October of 2020. He began dating Olivia Munn shortly after news of his divorce was made public and the new couple has since welcomed their first child.

No one saw Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce coming -- not even Kelly, herself. The former couple announced their split in June of 2020 after almost 10 years together. Their decision to separate came after what was reportedly a difficult quarantine period on the family's ranch in Montana.

"2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I’m dealing with is hard -- it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," Kelly said on her talk show.

Kelly was later granted primary custody of the couple’s two children but the duo have had a difficult time when it comes to finances and property.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their divorce in July of 2020 after 13 years together. Their split came months after what Armie described as a "very complicated, intense" quarantine period, during which the family lived in a "little tiny place" in the Cayman Islands.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time," Elizabeth said in an Instagram statement .

In the months following the former couple's split, Armie continued to make headlines as shocking allegations surfaced regarding affairs and the sending of extremely NSFW direct messages that involved mentions of sexual acts and cannibalism. Elizabeth later said she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" by what had surfaced.

13. Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman made headlines when it was revealed that they had filed for divorce in January of 2021. The couple, who were first linked in 2016, had tied the knot just 18 months before separating. While they didn't release an official statement, Zoë has said that "separations [and] breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too," and shared that she used music as an outlet for her emotions.

Zoë has since been linked with Channing Tatum.

Early in the pandemic, it was revealed that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy were divorcing after five years of marriage. According to TMZ , Mary-Kate first attempted to file for divorce in April of 2020 but was unable as New York courts were not accepting divorce petitions due to the pandemic. Then in May, she filed an emergency order to petition for divorce which would prevent Olivier from disposing of her belongings which were still in their shared apartment. While her request was denied, she was eventually able to get things moving along as their divorce was finalized in January of 2021.

15. Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian husband Karl Cook announced their separation in September 2021. In a joint statement, the former couple explained that while their split was cordial, they felt they were headed in different directions.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another," they said in a statement .

16. Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's whirlwind romance began just before the pandemic but unfortunately it didn't last very long. After spending their quarantine together, the former couple got engaged after just four months of dating in July 2020. But by September, Demi had called off the engagement amid reports that Max had actively pursued their friend Selena Gomez for many years.

"I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to. We were only together four or five months, and honestly, it was false advertising. The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was. I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done," Demi said in their documentary "Dancing With the Devil."

In early 2021, rumors began swirling that Pete had hit it off with "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. While the couple never made any public statements about their relationship, they were spotted together throughout the summer as they made trips back and forth from New York to England. In August, reports surfaced that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways as long distance was reportedly too taxing on the couple.

Pete has since begun dating Kim Kardashian.

Longtime friends Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson began dating in late 2019 and spent much of their quarantine together. Despite the relationship seeming hot and heavy, the couple suddenly called it quits in August of 2020.

"So today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a 'reliable source,' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it. But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives...We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends," Miley said during an Instagram live.

In early 2020, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart became the subject of breakup rumors amid speculation that Cole was cheating. While Cole adamantly denied the rumors, he did later explain that he and Lili had separated in January and decided to permanently call it quits a few months later.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter," Cole wrote on Instagram.

After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced that they would be divorcing. Over the course of their relationship, the former couple welcomed three children and created the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private charitable foundation.