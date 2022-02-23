Celebrity Big Brother Finale Blowout: Final Two Face a Brutal Jury -- So Who Won?

CBS

Check out all the best Twitter reactions and instant memes from the live finale.

Fans hoping for a fiery showdown between a bitter Jury and the Final 2 were left somewhat disappointed as "Celebrity Big Brother" crowned its third winner. But the Jury still managed to have their say with some great comments.

And what they didn't get to say, Twitter more than made up for as they got the show trending with some great reactions to the final Head of Household, the final eviction of the season and the final showdown.

In keeping with the trend of having a somewhat easier show for celebrities, this wasn't a three-part final Head of Household challenge, nor did it feature endurance or any sort of physical challenge at all. Instead, it was the classic "BB" game of which comment is false about each evicted Houseguest.

This was Cynthia Bailey's final chance to control her fate in the game. All she had to do was something she'd never done before and that was to win a competition. Look at Todd Bridges. He never won anything ... until he did.

It was pretty clear that if Todrick Hall won, he was going to take his ride-or-die Miesha Tate, and vice-versa. No one wanted to sit next to Cynthia in the end, because they at least had an idea that this might be a bitter jury. Basically since Shanna Moakler's exit, Todrick has been paranoid about her poisoning the jury against him.

But he needn't have worried. No one needed to listen to Shanna, because they could watch the episodes and live feeds for themselves to see what he was all about. And that's exactly what they did, as one by one they turned on the game Miesha and Todrick had played after seeing how they really played.

Taken on its own with strategy, blindsides, manipulation and Miesha's dominance in competitions, they played a masterful game as a duo. Adding in personal attacks behind people's back and after eviction, and they were kind of ugly about the whole thing as they dominated the house. Jury management is a think, and they didn't do that.

Perhaps inevitably, the competition portion of the game ended as it began, with Miesha winning her fourth HOH of the season (that's half of them) and her sixth competition win overall. She was an absolute beast in that House.

Also no surprise, she stuck to her guns and her guy, carrying Todrick into the Final 2. It was their best-case scenario since they aligned at the beginning of the game, but perhaps a worst-case scenario for a Jury really hoping to award Cynthia the money.

We can't say that for sure, but based on the bitterness that started to emerge during that final HOH competition, we can safely say there were plenty of hard feelings for the Final 2, and that time had not yet soothed some of that anger and hurt. It didn't help that the duo continued talking bad about the other Houseguests on the Live Feeds through yesterday.

While recording her video for the Final 3, Teddi Mellencamp said, "Good luck. Some of you are going to need it." And Shanna, who is easily the most bitter of the jurors (with good reason), said, "Hello, Final 3. Hope to see you never."

Shanna was the victim of Todrick's cruelest manipulation, which turned her allies against her and got her voted out. But even that wasn't the biggest problem, as he continued to trash talk her after she left, and even went so far as to buy into the exaggerations he made up and then suggested she owed him an apology.

The Jurors continued their subtle and not-so-subtle digs while giving their votes. They weren't allowed to ask any questions of the Final 2 which stripped viewers of a real chance at fireworks. Perhaps because they could go home and watch it all, it wasn't felt they needed those extra questions, but we'd have loved to see Miesha and Todrick squirm as they tried to justify their actions and behavior.

Teddi said she was voting for the "lesser of two evils," while Shanna again jabbed, saying, "The one thing that this vote ensures is that I won’t ever have to hear your voice again."

Chris Kirkpatrick recalled Todrick making it personal by bringing in Chris' son and saying he'd say his father betrayed an alliance by saying, "This is for my son, who would have me do it no other way."

Todd perhaps broke it down most succinctly and directly as he cast his vote. "Everything was great up until I saw the live feeds," he told the pair. "I just think that, God bless you guys. And I Hope you realize that playing this game and winning is definitely doing it a good way and not talking bad about people that are already gone."

In the end, all of those comments accompanied votes for Miesha, and everyone who'd had a chance to see the Live Feeds or watch the episodes followed suit. Miesha won with 7 of 8 votes. Only Cynthia voted for Todrick.

That's in line with many of the other evicted Houseguests, who had nothing but respect for his game upon exiting the House. It was only upon expanding their knowledge of his entire game that they changed their tune, and in some cases, their vote.

It was perhaps telling that when Todrick and Miesha came out, the entire Jury stayed in their seats. They only got up to begin hugging after Julie told them they could, and even then, Teddi stayed off to the side and it was all very formal and clearly strained.

Everyone was very excited, though with the announcement of America's Favorite Houseguest. It came down to Shanna, Lamar Odom, and Carson Kressley, with Carson pulling out the win. He was wall-to-wall entertainment in the House. That's a win everyone can get behind!

CBS had set up all three of the finalists for interviews with the press following the West Coast airing of the finale, but before the show had even begun on the left coast, there was a change in Todrick's schedule and he was no longer available.

You can look forward to our exit interviews with both Cynthia Bailey and Season 3 winner Miesha Tate later tonight. In the meantime, here's how Twitter is celebrating -- if we want to call it that -- the wrap of another season of "Celebrity Big Brother."