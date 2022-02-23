How Lala Kent Plans to Explain 'Negative Stories' About Randall Emmett to Their Daughter Ocean

Getty

"No matter what, I am her mama"

Lala Kent is opening up about how she plans to explain to 11-month-old daughter Ocean negative stories about her father Randall Emmett.

When a fan submitted an anonymous query to a gossip account on Instagram, Kent responded to the question on her personal account in a since expired IG Story per People, "I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

"It will be an open conversation," Lala continued. "No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person." The TV personality added that she is striving to ensure Ocean will feel "strong, safe, and loved" and will "be unbreakable."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The world isn't ready for the force my daughter will become," she concluded.

Since her messy split with the 50-year-old, Lala has put herself back on the market but not without a few precautions.

During an Amazon Live Chat earlier this month, Kent explained her new approach to dating, "I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared her recent decision to hire a private investigator to look into any guys she might be interested in dating.

"I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story,'" she added.