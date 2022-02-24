Why Pete Davidson Is So Thirsted After, According to Ben Stiller

Getty

Ben Stiller has his own thoughts on why Pete Davidson is so irresistible to women.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", Stern asked the 53-year-old actor about Davidson and why he thought "these women can't stay away from him," referring to the string of high profile relationships that have put the "SNL" actor in the spotlight.

"Pete is having a moment in time right now," Stiller remarked. "He's incredibly sweet…he's so personable. He's got such a charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—"

"Dating!" the 68-year-old host suddenly cut in.

"Yes," Stiller admitted but added, "And being on [SNL]."

"I get the sense that he's a guy who really loves to work, who cares about his work," the "Zoolander" actor continued. "And that's how he's going to be known. He's got a lot of great work ahead of him too."

Stiller gushed about Davidson's impressive comedy chops, referring to his performances on the "Weekend Update" segments of the iconic variety show. The "Meet the Parents" actor gave the 27-year-old comedian his credit when it came to his ability to play himself since he's been "doing him" as opposed to playing a character.

"It's not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likable," he stated in admiration. "He's really taking his life and he's turning it into material."

Pete has been most recently linked to Kim Kardashian who he appeared to label as his girlfriend earlier this month.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was talking with People about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Hellman's Mayo and what his life is like as a famous celebrity in his 20s who's actually not on social media all that much when he let slip the big word.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told the outlet. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."