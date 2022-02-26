Milla Jovovich Begs for Help for Under Siege Ukraine

Getty

"My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine."

Milla Jovovich is rallying help for the people of Ukraine — her people.

The actress, who was born in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union, begged followers to donate to humanitarian funds as the Russian invasion entered a third day.

"I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine," she wrote.

"My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.

"I remember the war in my father's homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears."

The "Resident Evil" star shared a Google Doc link to a list of organizations trying to help the besieged country, including humanitarian aid and supporting independent journalism, and one raising funds for the Ukrainian armed forces.

On Saturday Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said almost 200 people had already been killed in the invasion — including 3 children — and more than 1,000 more wounded; the death toll is only expected to climb.