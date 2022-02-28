Colin Farrell Reveals His Son Begs Him Not to Wear Short Shorts

YouTube

"He's mortified"

Colin Farrell's son has strong opinions on the actor’s fashion choices.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the 45-year-old was confronted by Ellen on his habit of rocking short shorts while running around Los Angeles.

"Short shorts are in now," Ellen quipped and Colin replied, "My youngest son would disagree vehemently with you."

"He's mortified," Farrell continued as he tried to impersonate his 12-year-old son Henry's disapproving tone, "He says, 'Please dad do not wear the short shorts.'"

Despite his objections, the Irish actor tells his youngest that they "feel good" and chooses function over fashion.

"It's not a 'fashion thing' Ellen. Camel toe is never in, we've had this conversation!" he joked.

Farrell's shorts aren't the only things that have triggered a visceral reaction from his kid.

In an interview with "Extra", the actor shared that his son was actually "utterly horrified" by his unrecognizable transformation as Penguin for the upcoming "The Batman" film. Even better, he has the reaction on his phone.

"The first time we did it… we took six to eight hours just putting in the teeth for the first time, the wig, the bodysuit, the whole thing and it was really powerful," said "The Gentlemen" actor.

"I just sparked my imagination and continued to every day that I went to work. I just felt like I had such license to inhabit a character in a way I had never been given… When my kid saw me for the first time, he was utterly horrified," Farrell laughed. "I have it on iPhone. He was horrified."

He shared that it was actually more jarring to look at himself in the mirror and hear his regular voice coming out of that face, rather than the one he created for the character.

But as much as his portrayal dominated the trailers and early conversation for the film, the Penguin is not the primary villain of the film, nor is he even in it very much.

Although Colin is expected to only have a few minutes of screentime for the newest Batman adaptation, he is expected to lead a Penguin centric spin-off series on HBO Max.

There is no release date yet for HBO Max's spinoff series "The Penguin," but fans can get their first glimpse of Colin Farrell's full portrayal when "The Batman" is released to theaters on March 4.