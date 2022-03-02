Lizzo On Being a 'Body Icon' Like Kim Kardashian, Creating Her Own Beauty Standard

Getty

"I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day."

Lizzo is setting the new standard.

During an interview with People Magazine, the "Truth Hurts" singer opened up about smashing stereotypes and creating her own body standard.

Like Kim Kardashian, Lizzo considers herself a body icon, and is finding power in blazing her own trail. With her meteoric rise to the top, three Grammy awards and two Soul Train awards, the 33-year-old says she's rejecting the stereotypes that come with her body type.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she spoke on changing the set definition of beautiful. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

The "Juice" singer continued, "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

She also elaborated on how women like her are often put in a specific box based on their appearance and how she'd like to free them from the "fat girl" stereotype.

Lizzo listed the different tropes: "The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school. Or the friend who is gonna beat your ass 'cause she's big. Or it's the big girl who's insecure 'cause she's big."

"I don't think I'm the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we've been put in," she said earnestly.

"We all know I'm fat," the "Good as Hell" singer says that "fat" doesn't have to be a negative word. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

Lizzo also spoke about her awareness of not only being a Black woman in America but also being a Black woman in America who doesn't fit into the "standard" body type and how it made her "cynical" before she decided to change the narrative as she found more and more success.