Amy Schumer Believes Son Gene Will 'Most Likely Have Autism,' But She's 'Not Hoping Either Way'

Getty

"He's two-and-a-half and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think."

Amy Schumer's son is too young to diagnose one way or the other, per the comedian, but she nevertheless feels that he will "most likely have autism."

Speaking with Chelsea Handler on her "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the comedian said that she doesn't "have a preference either way," noting, "You only want your kids to be healthy and happy."

But there is a reason she suspects Gene might wind up getting diagnosed at some point down the road. That's because her husband, and Gene's father, Chris Fischer was diagnosed a few years back as an adult.

"I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism," Schumer told Handler. "Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I'm not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I'm not hoping either way."

According to People, it is possible to get at least a preliminary diagnosis as early as 18 months, per the CDC. The agency says experienced professionals can make a determination that can be "considered very reliable," though a final diagnosis is generally not made until a child is older.

It's not the first time Schumer has opened up about the possibility that Gene could ultimately be diagnosed autistic. When asked about the topic by one of her followers back in August 2019, she pushed back at the very notion that it could be worrisome.

"I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I've ever met," she replied, as noted by People. "He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?"

In her Netflix special, she went on to note that all things that made her husband "a little different" than hers were actually the very same reasons she "fell madly in love with him."