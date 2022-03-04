Amy Schumer Feels 'Really Good' After Liposuction

Instagram

"If anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery"

Amy Schumer says she never considered cosmetic procedures until a series of medical issues.

During an appearance on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the comedian got candid about her health and well-being.

"I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," Schumer admitted.

Despite her previous reservations, Schumer said things changed once she "cut to turning 40 after having a C-section."

Since her C-section and living with endometriosis, the "I Feel Pretty" actress began to consider liposuction. After she had both her uterus and appendix removed in September, Schumer decided to undergo the procedure.

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she explained.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she continued. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

Back in January, the comedian took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a black backless bathing suit and thanked the respective surgeons who performed her endometriosis surgery and the other who did her liposuction.

"I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she said. "Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40."

Due to complications with painful periods and endometriosis, Schumer decided to undergo a hysterectomy after finding 30 spots of endometriosis on her uterus. In a video posted to Instagram a day after her surgery, she told followers that she also had to remove her appendix, as the endometriosis had attacked it as well.

At the time of her procedure in September 2021, Schumer updated fans and told them she was "feeling stronger and thrilled about life" following the operation. Wearing a t-shirt reading "Recovery mode On," she captioned the image with additional details about her diagnosis, surgery and recovery. She also included audio of her doctor going over her pathology.

"I cry through most of the findings. I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," she began.

"I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son," the comedian continued. "And anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis I say f-- yes!"