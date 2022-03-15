How Billie Lourd Incorporated Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher Into Wedding

Getty

"I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom"

Billie Lourd made touching tributes to her late mother Carrie Fisher through stylistic details on her bridal dress.

On Saturday March 12, the "American Horror Story" actress married her fiancé Austen Rydell in an intimate ceremony celebrated in Cabo San Lucas.

In order to honor her mother on her big day, aspects of her wardrobe including "something old" and "something blue" were inspired by the legendary star.

Wearing a custom Rodarte dress for her big day, the 29-year-old actress told Vogue that her decision concerning her gown was influenced by when Rodarte designers first interviewed Fisher in 2014.

"I immediately fell in love," Lourd told the publication. "I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

The star married her beau on the beach at sunset, and wanted her dress to reflect the "vibe of the ocean-y setting."

Lourd shared that her shoes were also reminiscent of the legendary "Star Wars" actress as well as her bridal jewelry.

Her shoes were made by René Mancini and completed her look. "My dad was walking around town shopping and came upon the store and found the perfect shoe," Billie explained. “They reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s… When he came to pick up the shoes, it turned out my dad's hunch about my mom was right. Mohamad told him that my mom used to shop at their store in New York City in the '90s. The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity!"

In terms of her jewelry, Rydell had reset a diamond from a ring that her father had proposed to her mother with, and wore a pair of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs from her father as her "something old" element. As for her "something blue," Billie was fashioned with her mom’s favorite ring which contained a blue fire opal.