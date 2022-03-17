Scarlett Johansson Says 'No Way' She Would Have Dated Colin Jost in High School

CBS/Staten Island Advance

"I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like 'I'll try this,'" Johansson said of her husband's "mushroom cut" hairstyle he rocked as a teen.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost may be married with a baby now, but ScarJo says "there's no way" she would be interested in her husband back in the day.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 37-year-old actress weighed in on Jost's high school look, which included an interesting hairstyle.

Barrymore, 47, brought up a photo Jost, 39, shared on "Saturday Night Live's" "Weekend Update" during a recent episode of the sketch comedy series.

"Oh, yeah, with the mushroom cut?" Johansson said before Barrymore showed the photo in question: a black-and-white shot of a teenage Jost posing for the camera.

"So would high school ScarJo be into high school Colin?" Barrymore asked, to which Johansson quipped, "Um, I don't think so."

"Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't," she explained. "There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like 'I'll try this.'"

Barrymore went on to share a photo from back in 2019 when Johansson hosted "Saturday Night Live." As shown in the shot, which appeared to have been taken after the show, Johannson and Jost sweetly look at one another as the "SNL" cast can be seen behind them.

"Look at the way he's looking at you," Barrymore gushed. "I was literally in my bathroom and I was literally looking at this picture of you guys ... I just thought, 'Yes, that is the way a man is supposed to look at his woman.'"

"Aww, he's so sweet," Johansson replied, saying, "I think just feeling seen by somebody else ... Just to be seen is what it's all about."

Jost and Johansson first met when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" back in 2006, and they would see each other periodically over the years. It was when she came back for a cameo appearance during the 2017 finale as Ivanka Trump that the stars finally aligned.

The two got engaged in May 2019 and tied the knot in October 2020.

In August, Jost confirmed in an Instagram post that he and Johansson had welcomed their first child, writing, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated." However, it's unclear exactly when Johansson gave birth.